Immigration reform bill paves tough road to status
(CNS): The new coalition government’s much-touted immigration reform bill has been published, and members of the public have around four weeks to provide feedback on the significant reforms that will make obtaining and retaining status tougher. The bill is largely focused on residency rights and status, but it also requires permit holders who try to change jobs within the first two years of that employment to leave the island for twelve months before they can apply for a new permit.
A press release about the bill, released on Friday, described the publication of the Immigration (Transition) (Amendment & Validation) Bill, 2025 and the opening of the consultation as a “decisive, crucial point in national policy with the launch of sweeping immigration reforms designed to realign the system with the priorities of Caymanians”.
The Cayman Islands Government has not made any significant changes to immigration laws for decades, despite major demographic, economic and infrastructure pressures, but it became an issue during the election campaign, with all candidates pressing for a major overhaul of the legislation.
“Public consultation of a bill is a cornerstone of good governance,” said Immigration Minister Michael Myles. “This process ensures that every voice is heard and that the Immigration Bill reflects the realities, needs and aspirations of the people it will serve. By engaging with the public, we can craft a fair, transparent and effective immigration system that upholds our national values and supports both our citizens and those who wish to contribute to our society.”
The 37 clauses address various matters, including increasing the time period before expatriate spouses can apply for naturalisation and then Caymanian status.
Under the new bill, a person married to or in a civil partnership with a Caymanian or a permanent resident must have held their Residency and Employment Rights Certificate for fifteen years before they can apply for naturalisation or an open-ended permanent residency.
This aims to reduce marriages of convenience, officials said. The time it takes for those granted permanent residency based on the point system to be allowed to apply for status has also been extended to 20 years from the day of arrival, up from 15 years.
The law also effectively removes the ability of people of independent means to buy residency for life. Wealthy individuals who purchase developed real estate will only be eligible to apply for a ten-year residency certificate.
In an effort to curb job-hopping and encourage stability within the labour market, work permit holders who change employers within the first two years of their employment must leave the Cayman Islands and cannot reapply for a work permit for a year. Exemptions from this requirement are available, however, under certain circumstances.
The new bill requires all relevant agencies to share information with WORC to ensure that Caymanians are considered first for employment and to also inform decision-making on applications for permanent residency, Residency and Employment Right Certificate and Cayman status.
The bill proposes new enforcement tools, including provisions to revoke immigration facilities for non-Caymanians who flout the law. It introduces new fees and revenue-generating measures and legally recognises certain fees and fines that were charged and collected without full statutory authority in the past.
It also confirms the introduction of term limits for non-Caymanian civil servants, as the CIG seeks to create a level playing field between the private and public sector labour market, while at the same time closing the loophole that had enabled people reaching their term limit in the private sector to avoid being rolled over by joining the government.
The bulk of the bill is aimed at making it harder for expatriate workers to become Caymanian and discouraging the path to long-term residency, with the goal of encouraging more employers to promote local people instead.
However, it does have some exceptions, as the law grants more discretion to the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board and the director of WORC to enable individuals to retain a residency and employment rights certificate after the dissolution of a marriage or civil partnership in certain circumstances.
The law introduces a new certificate for commercial farmhands to address evolving economic needs, as well as several other important changes that address the legal elements of Cayman’s immigration regime. Changes to the regulations, which have not yet been published, will form an important part of the overhaul of the system.
In his address opening the debate on the government’s motion to support the Strategic Policy Statement on Friday, Premier André Ebanks told parliament that beneath the blessings, Caymanians are hurting. He pointed to the priority issues that must be addressed to end that hurt, including immigration reform, which many see as the key to tackling related local woes, such as over-development and the lack of opportunities for local people.
“The cost of living has risen beyond the reach of ordinary earnings,” Ebanks said. “Affordable housing has become scarce, even for Caymanians and steady two-income households. Our young people, well-educated and ambitious, too often find doors closed to them in entry-level jobs, many of which are being outsourced overseas.”
The premier warned that Caymanian resilience, as well as physical, mental, and spiritual health, had weakened. “If we stand still, the Cayman we know and deeply love will gravely slide backwards beyond all recognition,” he said.
Meanwhile, WORC has also released information on policy changes regarding stricter enforcement and tighter rules on advertising jobs ahead of applying for a work permit.
Officials said that these and other proposed changes are all intended to refine aspects of the existing legal framework to ensure it remains responsive to evolving social and economic circumstances.
The CIG said it is keen to hear from the community, and the consultation period is now open until 14 November to allow the public to review the proposed changes and provide feedback by emailing immigrationconsultation@gov.ky.
See the full draft bill below:
How can we comment meaningfully if you havent bothered to publish the Regulations, which is where the real detail is?
It’s easier to get elected and dive into the trough when it’s only your family and friends that can vote. Most well-educated people can see how thick and corrupt most MLA’s are.
As well as the massive legal fees that will result from the dump fiasco, the CIG is trying to open itself up to even more when the legal challenges to these changes start. Idiotic.
How realistic is it to hope that because there is SO much in this that is problematic and potentially legally challengeable, NONE of it will actually happen?
We can only hope
I’m sick of the sight of this guy tbh. There is no point in giving feedback, as he is a self righteous narcissist and will ignore anything negative again his terrible ideas. Andre needs to grow a backbone and reign this man in and shut these ludicrous ideas down before he seriously damages our economy. If he doesn’t, this government won’t last long, which is probably a good thing, but we will all play the price. Get packing Michael, from every educated Caymanian!
economic suicide for cayman.
any comment Mrs governor?
any comment chamber of commerce?
any comment cita?
reminds me of the nonsense politics behind the old 7 year roll-over policy….that led to an economic crash in the cayman islands.
bonkers idea when cayman is struggling to balance its books.
idiotic, backward, inward looking garbage proposals that sends the completely wrong message to the very people that make cayman a success.
They are creating the environment of xenophobic hostility of a whole different level. Why do they need declarations after a person becomes a Caymanian? It’s either they are a Caymanian or they are not.It seem like a deliberate harassment and targeting expats.
My partner and I have been together for almost 20 years, but we had 0 legal framework put in place for our relationship to be legally recognized, until the government of the time purposely created a huge constitutional crisis. Then after the UK stepped in and fixed their mess we were allowed to somehow get our relationship acknowledged. And that not to mention this ill willed woman tried to take it away through various courts. How on earth we were supposed to get married a decade plus ago? And how much more do we still have to wait for some form of stability? This is all human rights violation. Uk will have to stop in again, they just can’t seem to do the right thing.
“The premier warned that Caymanian resilience, as well as physical, mental, and spiritual health, had weakened. “If we stand still, the Cayman we know and deeply love will gravely slide backwards beyond all recognition,” he said.”
He means back to mosquito clouds so thick they smothered livestock? or the routine double and triple checking of who our spouses belonged to? or a birth rate that average 6x the learning and physical disabilities compared to the rest of the world until the Governor stepped in and raised it as an education piece?
Those good old days or the post 2004 good old days where even regular old accountants could make millions of cold hard dollars exploiting post hurricane development that has been completely dry for Caymanians and into the hands of a select few old time Caymanian families and a bunch of newly Caymanian trespassers from Jamaica, South Africa and Canada?
Just asking for a friend you see.
And they really believe this reform will slow or stop the cultural delution.
Let’s say the quiet part out loud. This does very little to improve the lives of average Caymanians. But it does seriously slow down a demographic change in the electorate. This allows for our version of garrison politics to continue.
If relatively wealthy expats get PR then status, they are much harder to influence due to their economic situation.
Anyone that can have $50k in a bank account and buy a $500k+ property doesn’t really need a Christmas ham, home appliance or top-up credit.
If they wanted to make any meaningful change for Caymanians they would have made PR more difficult to get, but that’s not what they want. They just want to keep themselves being voted in by people they can control, absolutely disgusting. Caymanians, use this opportunity to have your say, don’t be blinded by xenophobia, this doesn’t improve things for Caymanians, and it’s not the reform that we need.
A one size fits all system will never deliver what Cayman needs. The focus should be more on identifying those with a positive contribution to make rather than making the process harder for everyone.
Whilst I agree that there needs to be reform of the immigration system to prevent people being able to claim support from the Government (potentially through marriage), the Government needs to be very careful when it is changing the goalposts for a lot of people who have come to Cayman, worked hard, supported and given back to the country with an understanding that they would be eligible for status in 15 years. There is an reasonable need for security when planning careers, family, housing and schooling, and changing the rules when people are a significant way through that process is likely to lead to legal challenges which risk the whole reform.
A measured option would be to implement balanced reforms and bring them in over time recognizing people’s position on the old process (having PR, being naturalized etc). Better to deliver meaningful reform for the long-term than try and rush something through that just gets kicked back by the courts, the last thing we want is a repeat of Mac’s mass status grants.
Should it all happen, looking forward to judicial reviews.
It must not apply to people who get various immigration facilities already, since they were under different rules. Does anyone know anything about it?
you can always seek it elsewhere 🙂
Says who? Not this Caymanian. Our birth right is worth more than 15 years!!
This is so shameful.
They did virtually nothing to make PR harder to get. But extended status to 20 years, plus 7 more of being here to make sure you keep it?
That’s a 27 year path to citizenship. Nowhere on earth is that long.
Some people have been here 14 years of their life and done everything right, and now at the very end of it they’re told it’ll be an extra 12 years to get full status? That’s a rug pull I just cannot accept.
It MIGHT be ok if they had adjusted the points system dramatically, or changed the years to PR or something. But they left that largely unchanged and just decided to stab a bunch of good people in the back, and pull the rug, and move the goal posts.
Most importantly, it sets the precedent to the world that they will pull the rug whenever they feel like it. So, when you’re here for 19 years…what stops them from moving the goalposts to 30 years?
Michael Myles, you and anyone who supports this rug pull, without any meaningful change to anything else should be ashamed of yourselves. You will be on the wrong side of history.
It is only 5 more years than it is now – which given where Cayman finds itself, is a compromise. Be grateful. We could just make it impossible (Bermuda, Dubai,…).
Where does Cayman “find itself”?
when you have the same opportunities to offer people as Dubai has (which is a city btw, not a country) then you can be proud of a 27 year path to citizenship.
Meanwhile you can go work in Dubai and live a great life on a simple visa that’s pretty easy to get. And you won’t be listening to locals complain every day that all their social ills are your fault.
2 sub-par St.Mathew University professors did just that. They are now ‘teaching’ in Dubai. Out of curiosity I checked who replaced them. More than half are from India. What interesting is how crafty their biographies are. Some skip where and when they got their education, certifications and experience… Not all of them, but some. One needs a detective to decipher their credentials.
15 years for Naturalization is ridiculous.