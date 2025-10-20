Immigration reform bill paves tough road to status

Caymanian Employment Minister Michael Myles at the minimum wage press conference in July

(CNS): The new coalition government’s much-touted immigration reform bill has been published, and members of the public have around four weeks to provide feedback on the significant reforms that will make obtaining and retaining status tougher. The bill is largely focused on residency rights and status, but it also requires permit holders who try to change jobs within the first two years of that employment to leave the island for twelve months before they can apply for a new permit.

A press release about the bill, released on Friday, described the publication of the Immigration (Transition) (Amendment & Validation) Bill, 2025 and the opening of the consultation as a “decisive, crucial point in national policy with the launch of sweeping immigration reforms designed to realign the system with the priorities of Caymanians”.

The Cayman Islands Government has not made any significant changes to immigration laws for decades, despite major demographic, economic and infrastructure pressures, but it became an issue during the election campaign, with all candidates pressing for a major overhaul of the legislation.

“Public consultation of a bill is a cornerstone of good governance,” said Immigration Minister Michael Myles. “This process ensures that every voice is heard and that the Immigration Bill reflects the realities, needs and aspirations of the people it will serve. By engaging with the public, we can craft a fair, transparent and effective immigration system that upholds our national values and supports both our citizens and those who wish to contribute to our society.”

The 37 clauses address various matters, including increasing the time period before expatriate spouses can apply for naturalisation and then Caymanian status.

Under the new bill, a person married to or in a civil partnership with a Caymanian or a permanent resident must have held their Residency and Employment Rights Certificate for fifteen years before they can apply for naturalisation or an open-ended permanent residency.

This aims to reduce marriages of convenience, officials said. The time it takes for those granted permanent residency based on the point system to be allowed to apply for status has also been extended to 20 years from the day of arrival, up from 15 years.

The law also effectively removes the ability of people of independent means to buy residency for life. Wealthy individuals who purchase developed real estate will only be eligible to apply for a ten-year residency certificate.

In an effort to curb job-hopping and encourage stability within the labour market, work permit holders who change employers within the first two years of their employment must leave the Cayman Islands and cannot reapply for a work permit for a year. Exemptions from this requirement are available, however, under certain circumstances.

The new bill requires all relevant agencies to share information with WORC to ensure that Caymanians are considered first for employment and to also inform decision-making on applications for permanent residency, Residency and Employment Right Certificate and Cayman status.

The bill proposes new enforcement tools, including provisions to revoke immigration facilities for non-Caymanians who flout the law. It introduces new fees and revenue-generating measures and legally recognises certain fees and fines that were charged and collected without full statutory authority in the past.

It also confirms the introduction of term limits for non-Caymanian civil servants, as the CIG seeks to create a level playing field between the private and public sector labour market, while at the same time closing the loophole that had enabled people reaching their term limit in the private sector to avoid being rolled over by joining the government.

The bulk of the bill is aimed at making it harder for expatriate workers to become Caymanian and discouraging the path to long-term residency, with the goal of encouraging more employers to promote local people instead.

However, it does have some exceptions, as the law grants more discretion to the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board and the director of WORC to enable individuals to retain a residency and employment rights certificate after the dissolution of a marriage or civil partnership in certain circumstances.

The law introduces a new certificate for commercial farmhands to address evolving economic needs, as well as several other important changes that address the legal elements of Cayman’s immigration regime. Changes to the regulations, which have not yet been published, will form an important part of the overhaul of the system.

In his address opening the debate on the government’s motion to support the Strategic Policy Statement on Friday, Premier André Ebanks told parliament that beneath the blessings, Caymanians are hurting. He pointed to the priority issues that must be addressed to end that hurt, including immigration reform, which many see as the key to tackling related local woes, such as over-development and the lack of opportunities for local people.

“The cost of living has risen beyond the reach of ordinary earnings,” Ebanks said. “Affordable housing has become scarce, even for Caymanians and steady two-income households. Our young people, well-educated and ambitious, too often find doors closed to them in entry-level jobs, many of which are being outsourced overseas.”

The premier warned that Caymanian resilience, as well as physical, mental, and spiritual health, had weakened. “If we stand still, the Cayman we know and deeply love will gravely slide backwards beyond all recognition,” he said.

Meanwhile, WORC has also released information on policy changes regarding stricter enforcement and tighter rules on advertising jobs ahead of applying for a work permit.

Officials said that these and other proposed changes are all intended to refine aspects of the existing legal framework to ensure it remains responsive to evolving social and economic circumstances.

The CIG said it is keen to hear from the community, and the consultation period is now open until 14 November to allow the public to review the proposed changes and provide feedback by emailing immigrationconsultation@gov.ky.

See the full draft bill below: