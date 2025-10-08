Hundreds of families depend on CIG support

(CNS): Currently, around 1,765 households depend on government support to eat, keep a roof over their heads or pay bills. Support ranges from helping working families buy school uniforms to providing monthly allowances for jobless single parents — and the costs are on the rise.

During a Finance Committee meeting last month, MPs added $2.6 million to the Department of Financial Assistance’s budget for 2025, which means the original, woefully underfunded budget of $12 million has now been increased by more than $20 million.

So far this year, there have been five additional appropriations for financial assistance provided by the DFA (formerly known as the Needs Assessment Unit) for Caymanians in need. The previous administration took $6 million from the DFA’s 2025 budget to make up the shortfall in its 2024 budget, which means the inadequacy of the original $12 million for this department was apparent even before 2025 began.

The first supplementary appropriation of just under $3 million was approved by Cabinet in February. That was followed by another $6 million later that month to replace the amount that had been taken last year.

Another $14 million was approved by Finance Committee in June, then $380,000 in August, and then another $2.6 million last month. This means that the total budget is more than $32.3 million for this year, which is the most the government has ever spent on welfare assistance.

Social Development Minister Isaac Rankine told Finance Committee that the majority of people receiving assistance are not able to work. Noting that the budget for welfare support has historically been underfunded, he said that his ministry would be working towards a more realistic amount for the next budget cycle.

“We are doing our best to ensure that going forward, we will fund it to the level that we know it should be at,” he said, adding that there are more policy changes to come that will impact the cost of funding welfare. He said he was “optimistic” that funding would be far more realistic in the next budget.

Finance Minister Rolston Anglin, who chairs the committee, said that for the upcoming budget, the government will be taking into consideration all policy changes and legislative amendments, as well as the growing demand that is causing the rise in costs, to create a more realistic budget in 2026 and 2027.

Dealing with the persistent suspicion in the public domain about the number of non-Caymanians receiving financial assistance, Rankine said that there are currently 47 non-Caymanians in various categories who receive some type of support.

However, in almost all cases, these are people who have, or are responsible for, Caymanian children or who have direct connections to a Caymanian and receive the support for those family members, not themselves, he explained.

The CIG has also added to the budget for seamen and veterans’ ex gratia benefits due to an increase in that stipend, as well as new recipients and their spouses. In February, Cabinet approved an additional $2.3 million, and last month, Finance Committee approved another $3.3 million, increasing the original 2025 budget of just over $10.8 million to more than $16 million.

This gave rise to a discussion about new wives being added as recipients, including questions about the kind of support the previous spouses of seamen and veterans receive and how, going forward, these issues can be dealt with fairly.

During the exchange, it was revealed that the government has never determined the exact number of seafarers and veterans who are eligible for this particular benefit.

Chris Saunders, the independent opposition member, pointed out that appropriations for items such as the growing bill for healthcare for the under- or uninsured and welfare payments are unsustainable, and he urged his colleagues to think of solutions to these growing demands.