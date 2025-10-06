Gunman gets 34+ years for killing father in front of child
(CNS): George Orlando Senior (37) has been handed a life sentence with a minimum tariff of at least 34 years and eight months for murdering Divonte Hernandez (25), aka Divo. Senior was convicted of the brazen assassination in front of Hernandez’ two-year-old daughter outside a George Town liquor store in broad daylight on 29 September 2023. Senior denied being the killer, but was convicted by a jury in April this year.
Hernandez was shot in the chest at close range as his daughter played nearby.
Justice Cheryll Richards, who presided over the case and the sentencing, added to the thirty-year life tariff as a result of several aggravating factors in what she said was a premeditated killing, carried out in a public place in front of the victim’s child and several other people.
“It was chillingly executed in mere seconds, using a handgun to shoot Mr Hernandez in the chest, causing a perforating wound from which death was almost instantaneous,” the judge said in her sentencing ruling.
She noted that the murder was executed blatantly, without any concern regarding the presence of witnesses in an assassination that took no more than two minutes.
“It must have been terrifyingly inexplicable to the young child who had just had her chocolate cereal and was engaged in a game of picking up rocks,” Justice Richards added.
At trial, the murder was linked to drug dealing. Senior, who is a self-confessed dealer, had gone on the run and was not arrested until some three weeks after the murder. He is a Jamaican national who was in Cayman illegally at the time of the killing. Officials also learned that he had a previous conviction in Canada in relation to a drive-by shooting.
Although a judge cannot formally order the deportation of a convicted felon ahead of their release, Justice Richards recommended that he should be deported as soon as the parole board allows his release, as she said it would not be conducive to have such an offender remain in the Cayman Islands.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Didn’t this guy blame “Skippa” and “Cheese”? What an idiot, when he could have just said it was Blacks!
Senior by name, senior by nature by the time he gets out. What an absolute waste of a human. The fact he was here shows there are many, many failings around immigration and law enforcement.
Why did they even bother putting different plates on the Fit? I literally counted 25 vehicles between BT and GT going the opposite direction with no front plate being displayed. So, if you can get away with only one plate, it’s not even noteworthy now when you see a vehicle with no plates.
I wonder will he be enrolled in the second chances program?? what mess this little place is in! whilst others are deporting their criminals we here are importing them to come here and continue their criminal lifestyle all this is being champion by greedy lawyers and our god send judges preaching right to family bullshit! Deportation works Cayman it is a crime fighting tool especially when law enforcement is inept, incompetent or corrupt.
He was a criminal/murderer deported from Canada, yet his father brought him here to work and live among us. What is being done about his father’s status. He should be deported.
So this violent criminal was deported from another country for a violet crime only to be allowed into this country to commit a violent crime? How did he even get into this country having been deported from another country?
Caymanians can barely go to the states with a weed charge.
This is reason for government to put in place eye recognition, finger print, DNA or whatever can identify these criminals that are entering and living among us.
When can these security checks be put in place?
Why on earth was he even allowed to come here? Jesus
Must because Caymanians are so Xenophobic.
No, 2:57, just normal incompetence on the part of those responsible for keeping our borders secure.
4:28 pm Reason being companies hiring white collar criminals have fought against the important and necessary security implementation and changes to our demise.
Incompetence, or corruption? And who is “Senior’s father?” He knew his son was lying to authorities and facilitated his coming and being here. Has anything happened to him? Mac gave him status or wha?