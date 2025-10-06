Gunman gets 34+ years for killing father in front of child

George Orlando Senior

(CNS): George Orlando Senior (37) has been handed a life sentence with a minimum tariff of at least 34 years and eight months for murdering Divonte Hernandez (25), aka Divo. Senior was convicted of the brazen assassination in front of Hernandez’ two-year-old daughter outside a George Town liquor store in broad daylight on 29 September 2023. Senior denied being the killer, but was convicted by a jury in April this year.

Hernandez was shot in the chest at close range as his daughter played nearby.

Justice Cheryll Richards, who presided over the case and the sentencing, added to the thirty-year life tariff as a result of several aggravating factors in what she said was a premeditated killing, carried out in a public place in front of the victim’s child and several other people.

“It was chillingly executed in mere seconds, using a handgun to shoot Mr Hernandez in the chest, causing a perforating wound from which death was almost instantaneous,” the judge said in her sentencing ruling.

Divonte Hernandez (from social media)

She noted that the murder was executed blatantly, without any concern regarding the presence of witnesses in an assassination that took no more than two minutes.

“It must have been terrifyingly inexplicable to the young child who had just had her chocolate cereal and was engaged in a game of picking up rocks,” Justice Richards added.

At trial, the murder was linked to drug dealing. Senior, who is a self-confessed dealer, had gone on the run and was not arrested until some three weeks after the murder. He is a Jamaican national who was in Cayman illegally at the time of the killing. Officials also learned that he had a previous conviction in Canada in relation to a drive-by shooting.

Although a judge cannot formally order the deportation of a convicted felon ahead of their release, Justice Richards recommended that he should be deported as soon as the parole board allows his release, as she said it would not be conducive to have such an offender remain in the Cayman Islands.