GT street closed for two weeks of roadworks

(CNS): The inside lanes of both Edward Street and Main Street in downtown George Town will be closed from this evening for more than two weeks to allow more work on the ongoing revitalisation initiative in the capital. The long-running project has become increasingly controversial due to the disruption it has caused for several years, for what many believe is very little benefit.

A release from the Ministry of Planning, Lands, Agriculture, Housing, and Infrastructure (PLAHI) advised the public of temporary lane closures in the George Town area “for Robson Construction to safely and efficiently facilitate infrastructure works under the George Town Revitalisation Initiative (GTRI) – Phase 2”.

The works will take place from Friday, 17 October, through to 6:00pm on Sunday, 2 November. During this time, the inside lanes of both Edward Street and Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to take care when travelling through the area, observe all posted signs, and follow any instructions from on-site personnel. Drivers are encouraged to plan their routes in advance to avoid delays.

The release expressed appreciation for “the community’s patience and understanding as GTRI, National Roads Authority (NRA) and Robson Construction work together to improve long-term infrastructure reliability and urban resilience”.