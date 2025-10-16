GM takes fall for major procurement fraud at Ritz resort

Marc Langevin

(CNS): The general manager of the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman has been “let go” by the resort’s corporate management after almost fifteen years at the helm of the five-star hotel. Although he was not involved in any alleged dishonesty, Marc Langevin, who was part of the first management team that opened the Ritz in 2005, appears to have taken the fall for what is believed to be a significant and protracted fraud relating to procurement.

There are widespread rumours of a major financial deception involving at least one local supplier. CNS has contacted the RCIPS to find out if any reports have been made about this, and we are awaiting a response.

According to various sources, which CNS has not yet been able to verify, a former member of the management team, who has fled the country, was at the centre of the fraud involving the purchase of supplies for the hotel to the tune of millions of dollars spanning several years.

There is no indication at all that Langevin is or has been involved in any dishonesty. Nevertheless, he appears to have been fired because he was the man at the top when whatever protocols the hotel had in place to prevent financial crime failed.

In a circular to staff about Langevin’s departure, corporate managers from the Marriott, which owns the Ritz-Carlton brand, praised him and his time at the hotel.

Staff were told that an “experienced Guidance Team will continue to oversee operations, ensuring the care of the property”, and that during this interim period, as they look for a new permanent general manager, senior leaders from Marriott International’s Caribbean and Latin America region will be on-site.

Meanwhile, the Cayman Compass has reported that it was able to reach Langevin, who is now off-island but plans to return. He told the local paper that he and his family “went through a tough emotional rollercoaster and we need a break”.

The Dart Group, which owns the property, said they were informed that Langevin no longer holds the position of general manager at resort. “We have nothing further to add at this time,” the group told Cayman Marl Road in response to inquiries.