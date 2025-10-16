Four newborn calves swell DoA breeding herd

DoA’s Red Poll Nucleus Breeding Herd

(CNS): Four Red Poll calves born between the middle of September and the start of October are a cause for celebration, according to a release from the Department of Agriculture. These new additions to the department’s nucleus breeding herd, three male and one female, mark a milestone in the ongoing success of the Government’s National Livestock Development Programme, the DoA said.

The herd plays a vital role in improving local livestock genetics and supporting the long-term sustainability and productivity of the local cattle industry. As well as strengthening the quality of breeding stock available to farmers, the programme is part of the government’s goal of improving the islands’ food security.

The release said that a dedicated team of veterinarians, including the senior veterinary officer, stockmen, farm labourers, and the farm superintendent, continues to provide daily care and close monitoring of the herd. This includes maintaining proper nutrition, ensuring regular veterinary check-ups, and carrying out essential health and vaccination protocols.

DoA Director Wilbur Welcome said the calves represent the continued progress of livestock development initiatives. “The Red Poll Nucleus Breeding Herd is an investment in the future of Cayman’s Agricultural industry, ensuring that our farmers have access to strong, healthy, and locally adapted breeding stock,” he added.