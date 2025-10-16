First ever Premier’s Question focused on HSA issues

André Ebanks during the first Premier’s Question Time (photo credit: CIG)

(CNS): Following the emergence of a catalogue of concerns relating to the management of the Health Services Authority, the Cayman Islands Government has initiated governance reforms to “strengthen oversight and responsibility” of the HSA’s board and management, Premier André Ebanks told parliament on Wednesday.

In the first ever Premier’s Question Time, the first question was put to Ebanks by Opposition Leader Joey Hew, who asked about the HSA issues. In response, Ebanks outlined several measures that are aimed at tackling the mounting concerns at the government hospital.

When the PPM leader asked what urgent steps the government had taken, or proposes to take, to strengthen oversight and accountability at the HSA, Ebanks started by stating that the remuneration of board members would be transitioning from per meeting stipends to a flat fee to discourage excessive payments and unnecessary meetings, as has been the case in recent years.

It was recently revealed through an FOI request that the board had met around 190 times during 2024 and the first half of this year, with members receiving close to $500,000 for attending them. Some were paid more than $10,000 each in September alone last year, which equates to a physician’s monthly salary at a time when the HSA is sucking up public cash at an alarming rate.

The excessive number of meetings has raised questions about whether the board is straying outside of its remit or if the poor general management of the hospital has created a need for much more oversight.

Last week, the previous health minister, Sabrina Turner, outlined her experiences as minister. She spoke publicly for the first time about her deep concerns about the overall management of the HSA and the difficulties in implementing any policy changes or improvements due to pushback from the management team.

As he set out what the government intends to do about improving financial accountability at the HSA, the premier said the health ministry had requested a half-yearly report from the authority for this year, which is expected to be presented to parliament by the health minister during this meeting.

Ebanks noted that, despite the provisions for such reports, it appears that the HSA has failed to meet the requirement since it was established as a public authority some 22 years ago.

“It is essential to recognise that this report serves as a crucial step in improving the financial accountability of the HSA,” he said. “By submitting this report, the ministry aims to foster a more structured approach to governance, ensuring that all stakeholders are informed and engaged in our efforts to enhance public health services.”

The government is also reviewing a report it recently received from the Internal Audit Service on the board’s remuneration and activities with the intention of implementing the recommendations. The HSA has been asked to provide the ministry with a proposed implementation plan and progress updates.

Accountability measures will be further enhanced by an annual performance evaluation for HSA board members.

“The ministry will also reinforce the distinction between strategic oversight and operational management to prevent board overreach. Capacity building initiatives have also commenced, with all board members required to undergo training in public sector governance, financial stewardship and healthcare ethics,” Ebanks said, noting that new board members have already been registered for an upcoming session.

“The ministry is also considering equipping the board with tools to monitor patient safety and care quality metrics in alignment with international standards,” the premier stated, maintaining that the health minister is “determined to conduct a legislative and policy overhaul”, which will include revisiting the HSA law to ensure it adequately supports board accountability.

From now on, the HSA board will provide the minutes from subcommittee meetings. Meetings between Health Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, the recently appointed board chair, the ministry chief officer, the HSA CEO and relevant senior management team members are taking place to create “overall policy, operational cohesion and a collaborative working culture”.

Ebanks said the health minister will work firmly, professionally and collegially, and will be reaching across the aisle of parliament to discuss the larger, complicated legislative and policy matters in particular.

“We all want and need to have a high-functioning, effective, prudent public healthcare system,” he noted. “This has a far greater chance of success when we all pull together to harness our collective skills at operational management, board, ministerial and legislative level.”

Ebanks added that Ebanks-Wilks was “no stranger to being assigned large, complex tasks” at extremely short notice, and is “committed to working tirelessly to improve transparency, communication, and collaboration”.

But before he answered the question, Ebanks highlighted that parliament was making history with the first ever Premier’s Question, as he thanked the leader of the opposition for it and for the speaker for putting it on the order paper.

The Premier’s Question Time is a new feature brought into effect by the new Standing Orders, which were passed at the end of the last parliamentary session just before the 2025 General Election.