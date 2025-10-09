Ex minister delivers damning critique of HSA management
(CNS): Sabrina Turner, the health minister during the PACT/UPM administration, gave a damning critique of management at the Health Services Authority on Wednesday, when she listed a catalogue of failings, problems with accountability, and general mismanagement that impacted the delivery and quality of healthcare to Caymanian people.
As complaints about the government hospital increase and the auditor general has again raised concerns about the HSA’s numerous financial problems, Turner has now raised the alarm about serious systemic issues with how the authority is being run.
When she was called by Sandy Hill, the host of Cayman Marl Road’s morning call-in show, Turner said the management team and the board are “allergic” to accountability as she detailed mismanagement and poor governance across the facility.
She listed numerous problems, including a morgue with no functioning cold storage for bodies, departments operating on a shoestring while funds remain unaccounted for, rusting hospital beds that fail inspections, and poor staff morale.
Turner recounted many of the concerns that she encountered as minister and accused the management teams of lying to her repeatedly while she held the position. She also implied that her Cabinet colleagues appeared not to believe the problems and challenges she faced.
However, free of the collective responsibility of being a Cabinet member and months out from the general election, in which she was one of just two MPs who lost their seats, she made a number of shocking revelations.
As Turner spoke about her time at what is increasingly seen as one of the most challenging and career-destroying portfolios, she said it was no surprise that no health minister has ever served in the role for more than one term.
In addition to the huge amount of money that HSA board members receive for the large number of meetings they hold — which may also be an indication of the poor operational governance of the management team — the CEO is being paid more than the president of the United States. Turner confirmed that the CEO is earning more than CI$30,000 per month.
The former minister painted a picture of incompetence across the statutory authority, particularly the management teams, as well as terrible communication problems between it and the health ministry. She said that when she asked the HSA board for information and clarity on several issues, rather than getting the information she needed, the management would respond through lawyers.
Adding to the concerns about the HSA’s financial problems, Turner said that she could not get clear answers about how the massive amount of money the government gives to the hospital was being spent.
In his recent general report on the state of government’s financial reporting, Auditor General Patrick Smith said the HSA had recorded the largest operating deficit of all authorities at almost $12.4 million, despite having received $25.6 million in government funding and earned $179 million from other sources, raising questions about its financial management, adequacy of funding and operational efficiency.
The HSA’s financial staff were required to make a total of 40 adjustments after the audit began due to numerous errors in the submitted records, which amounted to $63 million. These adjustments worsened the authority’s performance, increasing its operating deficit by around $7 million and reducing its net worth by the same amount, and weakening its financial position.
The deficit is compounded by the fact that the HSA had budgeted for a surplus of $662,000 in 2024, not a
$12.4 million deficit. It said that the operating losses were due to operating expenses, including personnel costs, exceeding the budget.
This is the third consecutive year in which the HSA has reported an operating loss, despite receiving the largest amount of money from all authorities to subsidise its operating costs. This output funding, now exceeding $25.6 million, has increased by 58% over the past five years.
The operating output is separate from the direct payments of tens of millions of dollars annually to cover the healthcare costs of under- and uninsured Caymanian patients.
Category: Government Finance, Health, Medical Health, Politics
Cut off the meetings they have 2-4 times a day for starters!!!!
…a morgue with no functioning cold storage for bodies???? Please tell me this is not true.
If it is true, then HOW COULD THIS HAPPEN?
Funny how nobody comments about the half a million dollars a year that the HSA was paying Michael Elliott years ago and paying for him to fly back to Florida every weekend.
Sabrina, try so go sit down and figure out how ya ga repay Waynie Poo his monneh! You appointed that Board and you had the audacity to state on Cayman SNARL road that the Board can meet “as often as they like” while fully well knowing that some of these “meetings” weren’t properly constituted. The Public should have access to the Internal Audit commissioned by the Deputy Governor that shows daming evidence of board impropriety. To justify that the Board had to become operational and yet STILL there are issues, then I contend that the Board itself is useless as mammary glands on a bull. Speaking of bull, I have yet to hear more petulant bovine scattology from a discarded politician who was out of her depth to begin with.
What exactly did madam do in 3.5 years ‘cep pose for a pi-cha?
The irony of a Minister who had 3.5 years to change things STARTS complaining about the issues a year after she resigned her Ministry.
I think we should definitely continue as we have and learn nothing from either our own failures or other jurisdiction’s successes. It’s what we’ve always done and look how well it’s working for us now.
This woman is an embarrassment to the country. Where in our history has a former minister acted like this? She is a self centred bully who did nothing for the people and is so disliked she lost to a man most people despise. Horrible human being.
Imagining for a moment that everything she has said is true, I think the folks commenting are missing the point. Don’t shoot the messenger.
wow…ppm levels of hypocrisy here.
caymanians elect these people so you have no-one else to blame but yourselves.
and to make things worse, you also prevent the most qualified and successful people on island from being elected…
welcome to wonderland.
HSA is in need of a managerial and clinical audit. I hope the new Minister and CO will take the appropriate action to bring about necessary changes.
is there anyone left for Sabrina to attack. Her Ministry Staff, HSA Staff, HSA Board and the list goes On.
Lesson to MP’s this is a classic case of what not to do when you lose an Election.
I join others in Thanking the people of Prospect for voting her out.
Sabrina you are showing your incompetence. Please stop.
How not to get back in govt. Staff will put her work in File 13. Silly female
Wow ! what a revelation it would seem but when this minister was told about the Photo Bots acting like chief officers in her ministry and their allegiance to our great and dear leader Dim Dong FranZ she had nothing but admiration and praises for them. It would appear now after being trounced by a more diligent and vigilant now minister she has now awaken from lalala land and open her eyes all of sudden how nice Mrs Turner! Please take a seat X minister and contact your political and financial backer for further instructions whilst he gets his orders from his dear leader as to how you should proceed to the next Exit. But before you do that get your I PHone 18 and find DEF Leopard 1983 album Pyromania track no 4 and listen carefully and remember this, there is NO love nor admiration out here for you or any of you ex politicians as a matter of fact, So take unnah outrageous severance packages and hush unaah friggin mouth Please!
There’s so much to unpack here, so I will stick to the highlights:
1. Health Care worldwide is a serious issue and a ticking financial time bomb. This is not a Cayman specific problem, and I wouldn’t necessarily blame it all on HSA management.
2. HSA management are very much constrained by an inability to fire staff who aren’t performing. That may very well include the CEO, but until she is given the power to hire and fire I can’t blame everything on her. There is a LOT of deadwood at HSA, AND a lot of extremely competent and dedicated staff. The latter are done a disservice by having to work with the former.
You know what, I’ll stop there. Give a talented CEO and senior management team the mandate to clean house and many of the operational problems will disappear. But with an ageing and sickly population the financial problems will only get worse no matter who is in charge.
Thank you, 9:50am. I keep explaining that but people seem to think I am making it up. The civil service does not fall under the Labour Law and the laws that govern the civil service do not allow people to get fired!
Inept employees can only be placed on some kind of bs probation or improvement plan and if that fails, find a way to transfer them somewhere else. Except that MO only works in core government, so the SAGCs are royally screwed because no matter how inept an employee is, the management can only pray that they resign. Those laws urgently need amending.
11:03 completely false. The HSA is not part of the civil service and they do fall under the labour law.
Nice try to avoid accountability! Leave worldwide healthcare alone and answer about fckdup books, morgue, beds and everything else
Sorry Ms. Turner, but the fish rots from the head. You were the head for a very long time.
You should have had the fortitude to fix what you say now that you saw then. As damning as your allegations are, you are equally damned for doing nothing about it.
If people were lying to you, fire them. If the board was doing things wrong, re-sit the board.
You were the minister for this and the supposed top-most person for the whole thing.
Plenty of this happened under your watch and you have the fortitude now to hurl stones despite it being your former glass house (pun intended).
You shouldn’t be so quick to point out the shortcomings of a system over which you had the highest authority to change. You should be embarrassed for your lack of movement, zero improvement to HSA, and the state that it’s in.
After 4 years of Wayne’s failed nonsense, followed by the coup that you sided with, and then resigned from…you then lost an election to Michael “out-of-control” Myles and started a friggin talk show akin to Sandra’s CMR, and because you and her are buddies she props you up.
You never should have been propped up. Wayne should never have lent you a cool million for a house right around the time you joined his government, and you should never be ripping a situation so badly that you oversaw so poorly for almost half a decade.
Straight up embarrassing.
Agreed. There are real problems at HSA. But, the Minister’s comments (and past actions) don’t offer any constructive solutions.
I know what you all are thinking: “Why she did not say this when she was Minister?” They cannot. Once they get into Cabinet they might as well sign an NDA. They literally get a padlock clamped on their lips which is why the three Ministers had to resign in order to raise the alarm about the rampant spending. You want to inform the people? Abandon your ministerial post. Otherwise, shut up and go along with it. It is what they nicely call “collective responsibility”. Disgusting!
BULLSPIT!
Kenny certainly has no padlock. Jon Jon. Saunders. Myles. None of them keep quite. McKeeva..did he keep quiet? JOCC? Eden?
The list goes on. If anything, once elected, these people spew more verbal diarrhea than before.
And talking publicly about things is completely different from creating action to deal with shortcomings.
If your argument is “ministers are powerless to effect change in any way whatsoever or even speak about it” then why do we even have them, let alone pay them a small fortune above a typical MP?
Hogwash!
This isn’t believable. The Ministers don’t follow the law, I don’t believe they would face any repercussions if they informed people.
Board salaries need to be adjusted accordingly. Hospital failing well that goes all the way to the top.
And she did what about it during her four years in charge exactly? Sweet F.A.
HSA is a hot mess but Sabrina didn’t do a damn thing about it.
Um okay, yeah, but she was “in charge” of this circus before.
I am so disappointed in Sabrina. She had an opportunity to make a difference and failed miserably.
She complains about a Board she appointed. How bizzare is that.
But this is what happens when you elecct persons with zero leadership experience and expect them to run a sophisticated Ministry.
I have never seen so much sour grapes.
But I guess when you go from Immigration agent to Minister to talk show host you will be upset.
Thank the voters of prospect for the upgrade.
Sabrina was 10,000 leagues out of her depth being a Minister.
Former MP Turner could have dealt with this while a Minister. The Minister, via Cabinet, appointed the Board. The accountability should be directed at the HSA Board. The Minister has no business dealing with Management.
Former MP Turner appointed the HSA Board and put her key supporters on there.
Live talk show is perfect for her. All hot air and no substance.
Hot Air. All these things she is complaining about could have been addressed if she could read a law and understood governance.
This will be sensational news for a week and then patients shall continue to be subject to this underperforming organisation. Appointments not honoured. Hard to get eye, teeth, chiropractor, physiotherapy appointments. Insolent doctors who think they are doing the patients a favour.
Almost every nurse at HSA is a treasure. But at least half the doctors are arrogant asses with no concern for their patients whatsoever.