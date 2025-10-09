Ex minister delivers damning critique of HSA management

Sabrina Turner addresses parliament as health minister in July 2024

(CNS): Sabrina Turner, the health minister during the PACT/UPM administration, gave a damning critique of management at the Health Services Authority on Wednesday, when she listed a catalogue of failings, problems with accountability, and general mismanagement that impacted the delivery and quality of healthcare to Caymanian people.

As complaints about the government hospital increase and the auditor general has again raised concerns about the HSA’s numerous financial problems, Turner has now raised the alarm about serious systemic issues with how the authority is being run.

When she was called by Sandy Hill, the host of Cayman Marl Road’s morning call-in show, Turner said the management team and the board are “allergic” to accountability as she detailed mismanagement and poor governance across the facility.

She listed numerous problems, including a morgue with no functioning cold storage for bodies, departments operating on a shoestring while funds remain unaccounted for, rusting hospital beds that fail inspections, and poor staff morale.

Turner recounted many of the concerns that she encountered as minister and accused the management teams of lying to her repeatedly while she held the position. She also implied that her Cabinet colleagues appeared not to believe the problems and challenges she faced.

However, free of the collective responsibility of being a Cabinet member and months out from the general election, in which she was one of just two MPs who lost their seats, she made a number of shocking revelations.

As Turner spoke about her time at what is increasingly seen as one of the most challenging and career-destroying portfolios, she said it was no surprise that no health minister has ever served in the role for more than one term.

In addition to the huge amount of money that HSA board members receive for the large number of meetings they hold — which may also be an indication of the poor operational governance of the management team — the CEO is being paid more than the president of the United States. Turner confirmed that the CEO is earning more than CI$30,000 per month.

The former minister painted a picture of incompetence across the statutory authority, particularly the management teams, as well as terrible communication problems between it and the health ministry. She said that when she asked the HSA board for information and clarity on several issues, rather than getting the information she needed, the management would respond through lawyers.

Adding to the concerns about the HSA’s financial problems, Turner said that she could not get clear answers about how the massive amount of money the government gives to the hospital was being spent.

In his recent general report on the state of government’s financial reporting, Auditor General Patrick Smith said the HSA had recorded the largest operating deficit of all authorities at almost $12.4 million, despite having received $25.6 million in government funding and earned $179 million from other sources, raising questions about its financial management, adequacy of funding and operational efficiency.

The HSA’s financial staff were required to make a total of 40 adjustments after the audit began due to numerous errors in the submitted records, which amounted to $63 million. These adjustments worsened the authority’s performance, increasing its operating deficit by around $7 million and reducing its net worth by the same amount, and weakening its financial position.

The deficit is compounded by the fact that the HSA had budgeted for a surplus of $662,000 in 2024, not a

$12.4 million deficit. It said that the operating losses were due to operating expenses, including personnel costs, exceeding the budget.

This is the third consecutive year in which the HSA has reported an operating loss, despite receiving the largest amount of money from all authorities to subsidise its operating costs. This output funding, now exceeding $25.6 million, has increased by 58% over the past five years.

The operating output is separate from the direct payments of tens of millions of dollars annually to cover the healthcare costs of under- and uninsured Caymanian patients.