Effort to steal ATM with bulldozer fails

Attempted theft of an ATM (from social media)

(CNS): Police have opened an investigation into the brazen attempt by at least one suspect to steal an entire ATM, located at the Savannah branch of the Credit Union, using heavy equipment during the early hours of Sunday morning. At about 4:45am, the police were called to the Countryside Shopping Village on Hirst Road, where it was reported that an attempted burglary had taken place.

The police said that someone driving and operating a heavy equipment vehicle attempted to gain entry to the Credit Union’s Automated Teller Machine (ATM) by damaging the glass and concrete structure.

The heavy equipment vehicle used was later confirmed to have been taken without the owner’s consent. The perpetrator exited the vehicle and entered a white pickup truck, and left the location. He has not been identified, and no arrests have been made.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

Anyone who saw the incident or has any relevant information is asked to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at caymancrimestoppers.com.