(CNS): The Cayman Islands’ economy expanded at an annualised rate of 2.9% as this year opened, according to a new report from the Economics and Statistics Office. This was down 0.7 points on the growth of the economy in the first quarter of 2024, when the local economy expanded by 3.6%.

However, growth was broad-based, fueled by sustained demand across core service industries, the ESO found.

The growing economy is being driven by inflation and population growth, rather than the generation of new economic pillars, as reflected in the expansion of economic fundamentals such as utilities, healthcare and retail trade.

While the hospitality and construction sectors grew, Cayman remains dependent on the finance and insurance services for its real economic strength. Despite the slight decline, the ESO said the performance at the start of the year reinforces a positive outlook, with real GDP projected to grow by 2.6% for the year.

The first quarter economic report for 2025 also reflects Cayman’s growing workforce, with the core government headcount increasing by 4.2% (195 individuals) compared to the size of the government payroll in March 2024.

Almost 70% of the 4,873 government employees at the end of the first quarter were Caymanian. However, while the government has been making a concerted effort to recruit Caymanians, the private sector is increasingly dependent on foreign labour.

According to the ESO figures, as of the end of March, there were almost 37,000 active permits, representing a 1% increase from March 2024. That figure grew during the year. According to recent figures from WORC, there were 37,262 permits as of mid-September, Cayman’s slow season, with expectations that permit numbers will increase further by the end of the year.

This latest report reflects a downward trend in the number of local people employed in construction, a sector once dominated by Caymanians. The fundamental justification for previous governments to give concessions for large development projects and encourage over-development is that it creates jobs.

However, as of March 2025, permits for the construction sector accounted for the second biggest group of foreign workers. There were 6,199 permit holders working in construction, just over a dozen fewer than those working across the accommodation and food, or hospitality sector, which remains the largest group of expatriate job holders.

Alongside the First Quarter Report 2025, the ESO also published the Annual Economic Report 2024 on Friday, a summary of economic growth over last year.

The report found that real GDP expanded by 3.1% to $5.21 billion, driven by growth in all major sectors. Financial services, which account for over 30% of GDP, had a solid 2.9% increase, driven by robust demand and the jurisdiction’s growing share in global insurance markets, the ESO said.

This report also reflected growth in the construction sector last year, which increased by 3%, fuelling the rise in foreign workers and the growing headcount across the country. While the 2024 economic report signals continued confidence in the Cayman Islands’ development and its economy, the growth of the population and the number of foreign workers are now becoming a concern to the public.