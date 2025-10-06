DES encourages hygiene after tummy bug cases at JGHS

John Gray High School

(CNS): The Department of Education Services (DES) says it has been advised by the Public Health Department of several cases of gastroenteritis among John Gray High School students. In a release, the DES urged parents and guardians to keep children at home and consult their family doctor if they experience any symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and fever.

Parents are also reminded to encourage good hygiene practices among their children, including frequent handwashing with soap and water, especially after using the bathroom and before meals.

DES Director Mark Ray said, “The DES is working closely with the Public Health Department to monitor the situation and will continue to provide updates as necessary.”