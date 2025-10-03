Data needed to help develop small business policy

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Centre for Business Development (CICBD) is looking for consultants to help gather data about the small business sector and create a policy to support local entrepreneurs that will remove barriers to growth and success, help them contribute more to the economy and create jobs. The money for the research to understand the market and then develop an appropriate policy is being funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), from which the government has secured a grant of almost US$74,000.

In documents relating to the procurement, officials said that while it is believed that small to medium sized businesses significantly contribute to income generation, there is a “lack of comprehensive data regarding which registered businesses are actively operating and their specific contributions to employment, revenue, and overall economic and social development”.

Officials said the data gap hinders the development of targeted, effective policies. Small business also face distinct obstacles, including “potentially counterproductive regulatory impacts stemming from the unique labour force… limited access to finance, insufficient digital infrastructure and low adoption of risk management practices”.

Cayman as a whole also faces unique challenges as a Small Island Developing State, including limited natural resources, climate change vulnerability and heavy reliance on tourism and financial services.

“Economic diversification is therefore crucial for enhancing resilience and achieving sustainable development, with the growth of the MSME sector presenting a primary opportunity for the Cayman Islands to broaden its economic base beyond its two main pillars and foster long-term prosperity, aligning with the government’s strategic goal to enhance the entrepreneurial environment,” officials said in the procurement documents.

In a press release, the CICBD said the data-driven small business policy will support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and so will involve them in the process. During the policy creation, owners and operators will be invited to participate in interviews, surveys and focus groups designed to determine gaps and identify best practices.

CICBD Director Thais Ducent said the project supports the government’s goal to enhance Cayman’s entrepreneurial environment. “Government intends to create the right conditions for Caymanian entrepreneurs to thrive by reducing barriers, improving access to financing and building resilience so they can continue contributing meaningfully to job creation, innovation, and economic diversification,” she said.

Among other project deliverables, the evidence-based policy framework will outline how to strengthen the business support ecosystem; encourage broader participation in our economy, including by women, youth and non-traditional industries; improve business confidence and investment and provide a platform for continued engagement between policymakers and entrepreneurs.

CDB’s Division Chief, Private Sector, Lisa Harding said the bank is committed to inclusive growth, boosting competitiveness, building resilience among small businesses and contributing to sustainable national development. “Addressing challenges faced by small businesses is key to economic diversification and fostering a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem,” she added.

Eligible consultants or policy experts are encouraged to submit Expressions of Interest (EOI) via the procurement website indicating qualifications and experience to provide the services. The deadline for submissions is 10 October 2025.