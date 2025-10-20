Dart suing local developer for CI$5.6M unpaid debt

Matthew Wight

(CNS): Dart Finance has filed a legal claim against Matthew Wight, the managing director of local property developers NCB Group, to recover a debt of $5.6 million after Wight and the beleaguered company failed to repay a $5 million loan. As well as the initial loan amount, Dart is seeking the interest on it, which has been accumulating since NCB missed the repayment date of February 2024.

NCB, a long-time major player in the Cayman Islands’ development landscape, was already facing a courtroom battle in connection with the stalled Kailani boutique hotel project in George Town after the developer’s partner and landowner in that project filed a legal action to wind up the company last month.

However, CNS has learned that on Friday, that writ was withdrawn after the outstanding debt that triggered it of around $1.5 million was apparently paid. But just as that legal battle appeared to have been postponed, Dart filed its own action for considerably more money.

According to the legal documents filed by Darts attorneys in this case, Bedell Cristin, a letter was sent to Wight on 19 August demanding that NCB pay what was at that stage a bill of over US$5.3 million. But by the payment deadline of 9 September, Wight had made no payments, regardless of the Statutory Demand.

As of the date of the writ, Dart claimed that NCB has paid nothing, despite stating on three occasions over the three weeks prior to the court filing that it would pay the debt, and the company now owes over $5.6 million.

There is no indication in the writ what the loan was for. In 2018, Dart Real Estate signed a deal with the NCB Group to develop residential homes in OLEA, a new development project south of Camana Bay.