Dart suing local developer for CI$5.6M unpaid debt
(CNS): Dart Finance has filed a legal claim against Matthew Wight, the managing director of local property developers NCB Group, to recover a debt of $5.6 million after Wight and the beleaguered company failed to repay a $5 million loan. As well as the initial loan amount, Dart is seeking the interest on it, which has been accumulating since NCB missed the repayment date of February 2024.
NCB, a long-time major player in the Cayman Islands’ development landscape, was already facing a courtroom battle in connection with the stalled Kailani boutique hotel project in George Town after the developer’s partner and landowner in that project filed a legal action to wind up the company last month.
However, CNS has learned that on Friday, that writ was withdrawn after the outstanding debt that triggered it of around $1.5 million was apparently paid. But just as that legal battle appeared to have been postponed, Dart filed its own action for considerably more money.
According to the legal documents filed by Darts attorneys in this case, Bedell Cristin, a letter was sent to Wight on 19 August demanding that NCB pay what was at that stage a bill of over US$5.3 million. But by the payment deadline of 9 September, Wight had made no payments, regardless of the Statutory Demand.
As of the date of the writ, Dart claimed that NCB has paid nothing, despite stating on three occasions over the three weeks prior to the court filing that it would pay the debt, and the company now owes over $5.6 million.
There is no indication in the writ what the loan was for. In 2018, Dart Real Estate signed a deal with the NCB Group to develop residential homes in OLEA, a new development project south of Camana Bay.
See the writ in full below:
Category: development, Local News
There is no person more deserving of this than Matthew Wight.
Sweet satisfaction! I am a contractor who had the misfortune of doing a project and not being paid $130,000.00. Every contractor who has had dealings with this asshole got burned along the line. Karma!!
Absolute clown.
Olea owners are lucky they have Dart to step in and complete it. It looks great to be fair.
Have to feel for buyers at Kailani and the other pipeline of NCB developments where the deposits on the prior one were paying for the land on the next one where the deposits for that one were being used to complete one that came before both. You’d need a screw loose to put a deposit down on “Sundance” or “Bayside” now. They’re never getting built and you’re probably not getting your deposit back.
The house of cards collapses. Taking money from deposits on things you don’t even own and using it on other projects will always end in a disaster if something fails. No sympathy here.
Also, for its one for all those that continuously comment about the evil expat developers..
Won’t stop him parading around social circles like someone of wealth and importance ..more like him doing the same. Must be pretty embarrassing when reality comes to light.
With those silly glasses he probably couldn’t see the section in the contract that said, “this is a loan, not a gift to fund your fake millionaire lifestyle”.
Typical candidate for the ‘American Greed’ documentary TV series!
Guess where all the relatives from their shit property management company work now….
I think the glasses are symbolic of square pegs trying to fit into round holes.
People with no clue what they’re doing, shouldn’t be given millions of dollars.
The Planning Law and Regulations currently have no explicit provisions to ensure the financial viability of a Developer as a pre-condition of planning permission. This is particularly relevant for large projects. It needs to be reviewed if we are to prevent large, incomplete projects and their knock-on effects on the community.
It’s the lenders, not planning who are at fault.
Eventually these guys will hit a wall. Too many projects with too many problems.
Looks like Daddy and Naul might have to cough up LOL
Is there anyone Matthew doesn’t owe?! He’s always been a menace when it’s come to paying bills.
I just went back and had a look at the comments from when the Dart-NCB relationship was announced in the Related Story -“Dart to start work on residential areas”.
Kudos to Anonymous!
Anonymous says:
25/07/2018 at 3:59 pm
Someone’s bound to lose their shirt over this one
Ironic when a Vulture sues one of his victims for not having enough flesh on the bones.
They are all lining up now! Get the popcorn ready boys.. This one is going to get good.
He should be in court for those stupid glasses alone. Imagine lending someone 5 mil who looks like that. Servs Dart right in my opinion.
Dart did it with intention, most of us know he is a Vulture investor.
Anyone in the industry knows that NCB has never been financially sound.
A gambler’s winning streak doesn’t last long, especially if the bets are placed with borrowed money, with more borrowing to pay the losses.
In this case, it seems even the debts weren’t paid with greater borrowings.
Very sad. Lots of staff will lose their jobs.
I feel badly for those that own NCB homes from the last 6 or 7 years. I would never buy one of those homes even if undervalued.
why?
Asking a hypothetical question for a friend – if something is worthless can it be undervalued?
Out of the frying pan, into the fire. Karma is a bitch, maybe you should have paid your staffs pensions.
I feel some sympathy for Matthew… a Nepo baby elevated beyond his capabilities, and now forced to the forefront of NCB’s failings.
…but wouldn’t our worldclass civil service have prosecuted and shut them down if that were true? Wouldn’t their work permits have been denied?
What do you think we are? A corrupt third world shithole?
We are a quality jurisdiction!!!
I heard they paid some of the pensions, just not the pension for all of the brown people doing real work.