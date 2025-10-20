Dart suing local developer for CI$5.6M unpaid debt

| 20/10/2025 | 28 Comments
Matthew Wight

(CNS): Dart Finance has filed a legal claim against Matthew Wight, the managing director of local property developers NCB Group, to recover a debt of $5.6 million after Wight and the beleaguered company failed to repay a $5 million loan. As well as the initial loan amount, Dart is seeking the interest on it, which has been accumulating since NCB missed the repayment date of February 2024.

NCB, a long-time major player in the Cayman Islands’ development landscape, was already facing a courtroom battle in connection with the stalled Kailani boutique hotel project in George Town after the developer’s partner and landowner in that project filed a legal action to wind up the company last month.

However, CNS has learned that on Friday, that writ was withdrawn after the outstanding debt that triggered it of around $1.5 million was apparently paid. But just as that legal battle appeared to have been postponed, Dart filed its own action for considerably more money.

According to the legal documents filed by Darts attorneys in this case, Bedell Cristin, a letter was sent to Wight on 19 August demanding that NCB pay what was at that stage a bill of over US$5.3 million. But by the payment deadline of 9 September, Wight had made no payments, regardless of the Statutory Demand.

As of the date of the writ, Dart claimed that NCB has paid nothing, despite stating on three occasions over the three weeks prior to the court filing that it would pay the debt, and the company now owes over $5.6 million.

There is no indication in the writ what the loan was for. In 2018, Dart Real Estate signed a deal with the NCB Group to develop residential homes in OLEA, a new development project south of Camana Bay.

See the writ in full below:

Dart v Matthew Wight Writ of Summons, Oct 2025
Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Category: development, Local News

Comments (28)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    20/10/2025 at 8:16 pm

    There is no person more deserving of this than Matthew Wight.

    13
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    20/10/2025 at 8:11 pm

    Sweet satisfaction! I am a contractor who had the misfortune of doing a project and not being paid $130,000.00. Every contractor who has had dealings with this asshole got burned along the line. Karma!!

    27
    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    20/10/2025 at 8:10 pm

    Absolute clown.

    Olea owners are lucky they have Dart to step in and complete it. It looks great to be fair.

    Have to feel for buyers at Kailani and the other pipeline of NCB developments where the deposits on the prior one were paying for the land on the next one where the deposits for that one were being used to complete one that came before both. You’d need a screw loose to put a deposit down on “Sundance” or “Bayside” now. They’re never getting built and you’re probably not getting your deposit back.

    18
    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    20/10/2025 at 6:52 pm

    The house of cards collapses. Taking money from deposits on things you don’t even own and using it on other projects will always end in a disaster if something fails. No sympathy here.

    Also, for its one for all those that continuously comment about the evil expat developers..

    9
    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    20/10/2025 at 6:26 pm

    Won’t stop him parading around social circles like someone of wealth and importance ..more like him doing the same. Must be pretty embarrassing when reality comes to light.

    14
    Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    20/10/2025 at 6:18 pm

    With those silly glasses he probably couldn’t see the section in the contract that said, “this is a loan, not a gift to fund your fake millionaire lifestyle”.

    Typical candidate for the ‘American Greed’ documentary TV series!

    12
    Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    20/10/2025 at 6:03 pm

    Guess where all the relatives from their shit property management company work now….

    7
    Reply
  8. Anonymous says:
    20/10/2025 at 5:26 pm

    I think the glasses are symbolic of square pegs trying to fit into round holes.

    People with no clue what they’re doing, shouldn’t be given millions of dollars.

    23
    Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    20/10/2025 at 5:01 pm

    The Planning Law and Regulations currently have no explicit provisions to ensure the financial viability of a Developer as a pre-condition of planning permission. This is particularly relevant for large projects. It needs to be reviewed if we are to prevent large, incomplete projects and their knock-on effects on the community.

    21
    3
    Reply
  10. Anonymous says:
    20/10/2025 at 4:41 pm

    Eventually these guys will hit a wall. Too many projects with too many problems.

    23
    Reply
  11. Anonymous says:
    20/10/2025 at 4:36 pm

    Looks like Daddy and Naul might have to cough up LOL

    37
    Reply
  12. Anonymous says:
    20/10/2025 at 4:24 pm

    Is there anyone Matthew doesn’t owe?! He’s always been a menace when it’s come to paying bills.

    31
    Reply
  13. Anonymous says:
    20/10/2025 at 4:15 pm

    I just went back and had a look at the comments from when the Dart-NCB relationship was announced in the Related Story -“Dart to start work on residential areas”.

    Kudos to Anonymous!

    Anonymous says:
    25/07/2018 at 3:59 pm
    Someone’s bound to lose their shirt over this one

    27
    Reply
  14. Anonymous says:
    20/10/2025 at 4:01 pm

    They are all lining up now! Get the popcorn ready boys.. This one is going to get good.

    19
    2
    Reply
  15. Anonymous says:
    20/10/2025 at 3:51 pm

    He should be in court for those stupid glasses alone. Imagine lending someone 5 mil who looks like that. Servs Dart right in my opinion.

    24
    4
    Reply
  16. Anonymous says:
    20/10/2025 at 3:47 pm

    Anyone in the industry knows that NCB has never been financially sound.

    26
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      20/10/2025 at 5:32 pm

      A gambler’s winning streak doesn’t last long, especially if the bets are placed with borrowed money, with more borrowing to pay the losses.
      In this case, it seems even the debts weren’t paid with greater borrowings.

      11
      Reply
  17. Anonymous says:
    20/10/2025 at 3:32 pm

    Very sad. Lots of staff will lose their jobs.

    5
    6
    Reply
  18. Anonymous says:
    20/10/2025 at 2:51 pm

    I feel badly for those that own NCB homes from the last 6 or 7 years. I would never buy one of those homes even if undervalued.

    27
    1
    Reply
  19. Cheese Face says:
    20/10/2025 at 2:50 pm

    Out of the frying pan, into the fire. Karma is a bitch, maybe you should have paid your staffs pensions.

    42
    1
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      20/10/2025 at 3:37 pm

      I feel some sympathy for Matthew… a Nepo baby elevated beyond his capabilities, and now forced to the forefront of NCB’s failings.

      27
      1
      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      20/10/2025 at 4:06 pm

      …but wouldn’t our worldclass civil service have prosecuted and shut them down if that were true? Wouldn’t their work permits have been denied?

      What do you think we are? A corrupt third world shithole?

      We are a quality jurisdiction!!!

      17
      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      20/10/2025 at 4:40 pm

      I heard they paid some of the pensions, just not the pension for all of the brown people doing real work.

      12
      2
      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«