Couple’s gun conviction overturned new trial ordered

(CNS): A George Town couple have won an appeal to have their conviction for the possession of a loaded gun, found in the oven in their apartment in 2021, overturned. Kevan Maxhoward Smith (31) and Sharis Alexandra Ford (30) have served almost three years of a ten-year jail term but now face a new trial. They appealed the conviction on a number of grounds, most of which related to misdirections they said the presiding judge gave to the jury.

Following a hearing in September, the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal agreed with a number of their grounds and quashed the verdicts.

The arguments put forward by the couple included that the judge’s direction as to what “beyond reasonable doubt” means was confusing, that there were inaccuracies relating to Ford and her interview with the police, that there was poor directions about the DNA — the main basis of the case against the couple — and the very real potential for transference, and that the judge failed in Ford’s case to give a good character direction.

“Putting all these matters together, we came to the clear conclusion that the conviction of Ford cannot

be regarded as safe,” the judges said in their ruling, as they examined the case against both the defendants and their similar grounds of appeal.

“The position in relation to Smith is not quite so clear cut in that there was no misstatement of his factual position concerning adverse inferences from his not giving evidence, there was no failure to give a good character direction, and the case against him was stronger in that there was evidence before the jury that he was in possession of a firearm at Ford’s apartment a few days before the police search,” the senior justices wrote as they considered the circumstances of the conviction.

“However, because of the judge’s failure to make clear the defence case concerning the possibility of innocent transfer of DNA and the other deficiencies in the summing up we have referred to earlier, we came to the conclusion that his conviction is also unsafe. Accordingly, we allowed both appeals and quashed the convictions. However, there is clearly evidence against both appellants and accordingly we ordered that there be a retrial.”

The couple were remanded in custody pending bail applications to the Grand Court.