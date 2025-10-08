Council spells out local challenges for those with disabilities

Blue Spot Campaign poster, December 2022

(CNS): Children and adults with disabilities face unaffordable health insurance costs, a lack of access to reliable transport, and limited social and recreational opportunities. These were just some of the challenges that members of the National Council for Persons with Disabilities spelt out to government officials at a recent meeting.

The importance of the Blue Spot Campaign, which raises awareness about the importance of respecting designated parking spaces for persons with disabilities, was also highlighted by the council created to advocate on behalf of all individuals with disabilities in Cayman.

The NCPD met with Social Development Minister Isaac Rankine and his chief officer, Nellie Pouchie, last month. At the meeting, members shared lived experiences that illustrated ongoing challenges and the need for more accessible public spaces, buildings and services so that everyone can fully participate in society.

The Blue Spot Campaign forms part of the NCPD’s broader efforts to encourage small, practical steps that can make everyday life more inclusive.

“Every story shared reflects the reality of life for persons with disabilities in the Cayman Islands,” said Dr Annette Stephenson, chairperson of the NCPD. “Our council is committed to advocacy, inclusion, and awareness campaigns such as Blue Spot, while also continuing to encourage greater efforts in accessibility and opportunity.

“We value the ministry’s support as we work together to ensure that all persons with disabilities are seen, heard, and empowered.”

Pouchie said the personal experiences reinforce why policies must prioritise accessibility, fairness, and opportunity. “With the council now working directly with our ministry, we are better positioned to listen, respond, and make meaningful efforts that support persons with disabilities in practical ways,” she said

At the meeting, the council confirmed plans to participate in the upcoming regional Caribbean Disability Conference, from 17 to 22 October. This second annual regional gathering, hosted by the Caribbean Disability Network (CDN) in collaboration with the Government of Barbados and local disability stakeholders, will focus on the theme “Breaking Barriers: Advancing Inclusive Education for All Abilities”.

The event will bring together government officials, educators, disability advocates, civil society leaders, and persons with disabilities to share best practices, highlight lived experiences, and develop a Regional Declaration on Inclusive Education to guide future policy across the Caribbean.

The NCPD reaffirmed its participation in the annual Cayman Islands Healthcare Conference taking place from 23 to 25 October at the Ritz-Carlton, where members ensure that disability perspectives are consistently represented and integrated into health and social services planning.

The meeting also included plans to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities in December this year, celebrating achievements, building community, and highlighting the talents and contributions of persons with disabilities across the Islands.

Rankine applauded the council’s dedication and efforts to improve the lives of people with disabilities. “Now that the council is aligned with our ministry, it allows us to work more closely together to put accessibility and inclusion at the heart of our policies. The government is committed to making continued efforts, including enhancements to legislation, so that inclusion becomes more of a daily reality across the Cayman Islands,” he added.

The council established within the Disabilities (Solomon Webster) Act, 2016 and its functions include promoting the recognition and acceptance of persons with disabilities within the islands as having the same fundamental rights as a person who does not have a disability.

The NCPD advises government on policies, programmes, and public awareness initiatives in line with the Cayman Islands Disability Policy (2014-2033). Its work ensures that the voices of persons with disabilities are central to decision-making, advocating for equality, accessibility, and opportunities to engage fully in Cayman Islands society.