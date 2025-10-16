Committee created to deliver ambitious energy policy

InterEnergy solar farm in Bodden Town

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has created a new Energy Policy Implementation Committee (EPIC), which replaces the Energy Policy Council, in line with the updated National Energy Policy approved almost 18 months ago. According to a release, the new committee will now be “an active participant in the implementation” of the policy and “ensure the effective completion of the strategic actions as laid down in the Cabinet-approved Plan”.

Its responsibilities include coordinating the delivery process, tracking milestones, and ensuring the completion of the strategic initiatives within its responsibility, the release said.

Very little has happened since the updated NEP was approved in April 2024. Although it sets out some very ambitious targets for reducing Cayman’s dependence on fossil fuels and cutting emissions within a tight timeframe, there appears to have been no sense of urgency.

Nevertheless, Sustainability Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks claimed that since the policy was first rolled out back in 2017, it had “made a significant impact in our understanding of energy efficiency and has generated tangible results for our people, policy-making and the country as a whole”.

However, the extent to which actual progress has been made remains in question. The most immediate target in the policy is for Cayman to have at least 30% of its power coming from green sources within five years. Yet today, only 3% of the country’s power is generated by renewable resources.

As the targets remain elusive, the minister said it was vital to have a committee that can support the policy goals.

“As we continue to work towards the NEP’s targets of 100% renewable energy, 100% new vehicle sales from electric vehicles, and 100% emissions reductions from electricity supply by 2045, it is vital that we have an effective committee to support its successful implementation,” she said, adding that she looked forward to working with the new committee.

The release said membership was determined based on the designated responsible parties for strategic actions in the Implementation and Monitoring Plan. Participants include senior members of the government, representatives from utility companies and OfReg, and supporting members who will assist with project delivery.

The committee will also be responsible for establishing sub-committees, which will include, but not be limited to, representatives from government agencies, the private sector and civil society. Reporting will be directly to the Ministry of Sustainability.

Chief Officer Tamara Ebanks said the implementation and monitoring will ensure that government policies make people’s lives better. “I am excited to see the next phase of this policy’s implementation come to life, and I look forward to working with the appointed chair and members of the Energy Policy Implementation Committee.”

While no individuals have been named, the committee will be made up largely of specific government post holders and two private sector energy suppliers: CUC on Grand Cayman and Island Energy in the Sister Islands:

Name Organisation Position Status and Term Chief Sustainability Officer Deputy Governor’s Office Chairman, Voting Member Chairman, until 31 December 2028 Chief Officer or designate Ministry responsible for the National Energy Policy Voting Member Member, until 31 December 2028 Chief Officer or designate Ministry responsible for Planning, Transportation and Infrastructure Voting Member Member, until 31 December 2028 Chief Officer or designate Ministry responsible for Finance & Economic Dev. Voting Member Member, until 31 December 2028 President or designate Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd Voting Members Member, until 31 December 2028 President or designate Island Energy Limited Voting Member Member, until 31 December 2028 Chief Executive Officer or designate Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) Voting Member Member, until 31 December 2028 Project Officer (Energy) Ministry responsible for National Energy Policy Non-Voting Member Not Applicable Communications Specialist Ministry responsible for the National Energy Policy Non-Voting Member Not Applicable Ministry designate Ministry responsible for the National Energy Policy Non-Voting Member Secretariat

Meanwhile, Ebanks-Wilks thanked the outgoing members of the Energy Policy Council for their service over the years and their commitment to updating the National Energy Policy.