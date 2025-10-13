Climate change threats fuel mental health symptoms

(CNS): As the Cayman Islands joined the wider world in marking World Mental Health Day on 10 October, local health officials highlighted the negative impact of climate change on mental health. The global theme this year was “Access to Services — Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies”, which includes public health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While the COVID pandemic is still front of mind when we think of recent events that have had a negative impact on our collective mental health, the risks which climate change poses to the Cayman Islands are more insidious, are impacting the public’s health, and are increasing the risks we face from natural disasters,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent.

“It is imperative that we understand the risks that climate change brings to our environment and our mental health so that we are fully aware of what’s at stake,” he added in a press release.

The Cayman Islands’ continued vulnerability to climate change has been well documented, though the government has made only small advances to increase our resilience. The Climate Change Risk Assessment published in 2022 outlined a number of threats, including sudden and rapidly intensifying major hurricanes, heatwaves, coastal erosion, sea level rise, droughts and flooding.

These threats can damage critical infrastructure, including healthcare systems, and impact on our marine and terrestrial ecosystems, upon which many livelihoods depend.

The public health risks associated with climate change in the Cayman Islands mirror what is being observed at the regional level, such as increased vector-borne diseases like dengue, food insecurity and malnutrition due to extreme weather events, waterborne diseases from floods, and respiratory and cardiovascular issues, especially among children and those with pre-existing conditions linked to poor air quality and extreme heat.

“So, when we look at the broader picture, the impact of the climate crisis on our mental health is happening both directly and indirectly,” said Fiona McDougall, chair of the Mental Health Commission. “Direct impact refers to the psychological distress, trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression that often occur before, during and after extreme weather events.

“The indirect impact refers to the psychological distress caused by not only the disruption of economic stability or food security, but also the anxiety which can accompany the very awareness of the climate crisis and the uncertainty of the future.”

While awareness of the climate crisis can contribute to anxiety, disaster preparedness education and training efforts can help to mitigate the negative impacts that both the threat of and experiences with natural disasters can have on an individual’s mental health.

Disaster preparedness activities help to promote a sense of control, which serves to reduce anxiety, build resilience and bolster the individual’s and community’s ability to cope with stress, grief and trauma. Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) and the Cayman Islands Red Cross (CIRC) have undertaken significant work in this area through initiatives such as the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and the Resilience Initiative for Schools and Educators (RISE).

“In the midst of a disaster, mental health support is not optional—it’s what helps people find their footing when everything else feels uncertain,” HCCI Director Danielle Coleman said. “It offers comfort, strength, and the first steps toward healing.

“HMCI is committed to ensuring that mental health care is part of every stage of disaster preparedness and response, this includes supporting initiatives such as the Mental Health Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) training which is run by the CIRC. Resilience is not just about rebuilding homes and roads — it’s about helping people recover emotionally and feel whole again.”

The CIRC’s RISE project directly contributes to increasing Cayman’s societal resilience by empowering the next generation of primary school children to be better prepared and more resilient in the face of extreme and recurrent man-made and natural disasters.

“The RISE project works on many different levels,”CIRC Director Jondo Obi explained. “We know that, during those early education and primary years, children bring home what they learn at school, making them agents of change within their homes. We have also seen how children and youth have been powerful actors in mobilising for climate action, as this is an issue that matters deeply to them.

“RISE’s resilience curriculum aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to cope with various challenges, including natural disasters and health crises. By doing this, we are empowering children as change agents both at home and within the community as our programme strives to create a safe and supportive environment that promotes emotional well-being and helps students navigate and recover from stressful situations successfully.”

While Cayman has made notable strides in the field of disaster awareness, preparedness and response, when it comes to the adoption of a comprehensive climate change policy, little action has been taken to actually implement the policy. The government has done nothing to improve Cayman’s resilience or act in relation to the destruction of our natural environment as a result of the continued and unprecedented development we have seen over the last decade.

Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, the minister for both sustainability and health, is well aware of the connections but is facing a massive uphill battle and seven Cabinet colleagues who to date have shown little support for the environment, despite campaign promises. She said the environment is essential to our physical and mental well-being.

“Engaging in simple activities like watching a sunset, walking on the beach, or inhaling the clean, fresh air while enjoying our beautiful, deep blue sea reminds us of this vital connection, and it’s one we must actively nurture together,” Ebanks-Wilks said.

“I’m committed to improving access to mental health care and implementing preventative strategies that truly support our community. This means expanding community-based services, such as mental health nursing. Together, we can build a resilient approach to mental health that acknowledges the deep connection between a healthy environment and our overall well-being.”

Chief Officer Tamara Ebanks said the Climate Change Policy (CCP) 2024-2050 contains strategies to reduce health risks exacerbated by a warming planet and empower communities to withstand climate-related health emergencies, including better access to mental health servicesbut today government has done very little to act on the policy insititives.

She said the ministry has been working on finalising the National Health Strategy and Plan for the Cayman Islands, which will serve as a roadmap for how we address matters relating to health and well-being holistically over the next decade.

“While the health team had already engaged a wide number of stakeholders, including those in environment and sustainability, the grouping of health, environment and sustainability under a single ministry allows us the opportunity to ensure that there is increased collaboration and a transdisciplinary approach in how we work to mitigate these threats and enhance our national resilience,” she added.

Cayman’s leading advocates for those struggling with mental health and raising awareness, the Alex Panton Foundation, also stressed the mental health issues that are still plaguing the Cayman Islands community in the wake of COVID.

“In the Cayman Islands, as in many parts of the world, we have faced emergencies and crises that have tested our resilience. The COVID-19 pandemic represented perhaps the most significant mental health challenge in recent times,” according to a release from the non-profit, which was heavily involved in counselling during and after the pandemic.

The charity said in a message from its founder, Jane Panton, that its efforts helped but the scale and complexity of the uncertainties thrown up by the pandemic contributed to an increase in mental health challenges among young people.

“While global emergencies such as the pandemic have tested our collective spirit, the more regional and annual threat of hurricane season is a constant reminder that preparedness must extend beyond physical safety to include mental and emotional well-being,” the message said, adding that the foundation has developed a community presentation aimed at discussing and easing concerns during hurricane threats.

“These sessions, introduced at the start of the hurricane season, were so well received that we were invited by teachers to deliver them in schools. This initiative not only provided practical guidance

on preparedness but also helped normalise conversations around fear and anxiety in times of uncertainty, underscoring the vital importance of mental wellness and community connection in navigating difficult times.

“No young person should feel alone on their journey,” Panton stated in her message. “We have seen firsthand how access to the right services can transform lives, restore hope, and build resilience. At the heart of our mission is the belief that fostering a sense of belonging and hope is essential to promoting mental well-being. Strong connections with others and confidence in a positive future protect against challenges such as depression and anxiety, and are fundamental to living a meaningful and healthy life.”