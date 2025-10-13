CIPS partially resumes US mail service with tariff charges

George Town Post Office

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Postal Service (CIPS) has now resumed Express Mail Service (EMS) to the United States as well as ordinary letter mail, tracked delivery letters, EMS documents, and EMS merchandise. But registered post, small packets, and parcel services remain suspended as the local postal service wrestles with new and unclear rules around tariffs and import regulations imposed by the Trump administration. Customers using the resumed services will now be required to pay the required tariff at the time of posting.

“We’re pleased to resume full EMS service to the US for all our customers,” said Postmaster General Sheena Glasgow. “But customers should be aware that this comes with important changes. Most notably, import tariffs must now be paid at the time of posting, and a declaration of country of origin for every item of goods being posted is required.

“We also encourage customers to use the EAD (Electronic Advance Data) app to prepare their electronic declaration before visiting the counter. This allows the CIPS to conduct an advanced assessment of the declared goods, then advise customers of the estimated fees to be paid at the time of posting. Doing so will also help reduce wait times.”

Glasgow explained that to comply with the Executive Order issued by the US Government, CIPS will collect applicable US import duties from customers at the time of posting. EMS postage rates remain unchanged, but a small processing fee and a refundable deposit must also be paid. Customers are cautioned to expect some delivery delays within the USA as the USPS also adjusts to changes in their own procedures.

Customers should also expect slightly longer counter times when posting due to the additional customs processing. However, completing declaration information in advance using the EAD app will help reduce these delays.

Thanking the public for their patience as the CIPS adapts to the US’s new import regime, Deputy Postmaster General Melissa Martinez-Ebanks explained that the changes are affecting postal operators around the world.

“Our teams have worked diligently to ensure that EMS service can resume safely, efficiently, and in full compliance with the new USA standards,” she said. “This situation is affecting jurisdictions worldwide, and the CIPS is one of only five postal operators that are known to have resumed sending merchandise to the USA, thanks to the dedication and hard work of our CIPS team.”

CIPS said EMS items may be posted from the following locations only:

General Post Office

Seven Mile Beach Post Office

Savannah Post Office

West End Post Office (Cayman Brac)

Little Cayman Post Office

Listed below are the key requirements that customers need to consider for all items being posted via the EMS to the US:

Maximum weight: 22 lbs (10 kg) per EMS item

Mandatory: Declaration of each item’s country of origin or manufacture

Tariffs: U.S. import duties must be paid at the time of posting

Recommended: Use the EAD app before visiting the counter

Content Restrictions: Customers are encouraged to visit https://www.usps.com to review current prohibited items

Service Priority: EMS items will receive expedited processing, but delays may occur due to ongoing adjustments by U.S. authorities

CIPS said it will continue to monitor developments and provide public updates as new guidance becomes available. For further information, contact the CIPS Customer Service team at CIPSCustomerCare@gov.ky or WhatsApp +1 (345) 916-6535.