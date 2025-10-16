CIG to raise extra CI$209M in fees over next 3 years

Finance Minister Rolston Anglin presents the SPS

(CNS): In a relatively short statement on Wednesday in support of the Strategic Policy Statement, which has now been published, Finance Minister Rolston Anglin revealed that the Cayman Islands Government will be raising more than CI$209 million in new fees over the next three years to cover the costs of a realistic budget.

Between the start of 2026 and the end of 2028, the government expects to collect nearly CI$3.9 billion in revenue. Anglin said areas of the public sector that have been “chronically under budgeted, for several administrations” will be properly funded in the upcoming spending plan for 2026 through 2027.

He told parliament that the new revenue measures the CIG is implementing have been carefully selected to have little impact on ordinary people. He said that the National Coalition For Caymanians was taking a “pragmatic and sustainable approach” to the management of government finances and would be using its financial resources to deliver maximum benefits to the Caymanian people.

In 2026 alone, the government will collect an additional CI$67 million from various sectors of the economy. Anglin said that this will be detailed in the coming weeks but will include more than $47 million from the financial sector, $18.7 million from stamp duty on high-end transactions, and from the reintroduction of an ID fee for work permit holders, as well as another CI$4.6 million from trade fees.

Much lower projected surpluses for the next three years in the NCFC’s first budget reflect a more realistic approach to the numbers but leave the government with little room for error. According to the SPS, the forecasted core government surplus for 2026 is just CI$6.5 million, falling to only CI$2 million when the statutory authorities and government companies are factored in.

This means the NCFC will need to pay close attention to its revenue collection and spending throughout the year to ensure it meets the statutory requirement that the CIG cannot be in deficit at the end of the year.

The current prediction is for a core government surplus of $9.3 million in 2027 and $13.8 million in 2028. However, once again, in both years the performance of its SAGCs is expected to reduce the surpluses further to $2.174 million and $6.548 million, respectively.

Anglin painted a picture of an upcoming budget that will be more realistic in its forecasting and where line items will no longer be under-resourced. By way of example, Anglin pointed to the notoriously under-funded budget line items covering the healthcare cost of indigents.

In 2025, the original budget for this was CI$14.4 million, but after a number of appropriations, the figure will be closer to $50 million by year-end. As such, in the 2026 budget, the government will be funding this to the tune of $43 million, Anglin said.

He said the SPS, which sets out the goals and ambitions as well as the overall financing for the majority of this government’s term in office, will provide a “pragmatic, prudent and transformative roadmap.”

Premier André Ebanks is expected to elaborate on the policies of his government on Friday, when he opens the debate on the SPS, which he said was a purposeful plan that empowers Caymanians, strengthens the economy and ensures long-term sustainability for future generations.

“This document has the best interests of the Caymanian people firmly at heart,” he said in a press release following the adjournment for the day on Wednesday. “It reflects a commitment to fiscal responsibility and transparency, and a clear intent to resolve longstanding problems, unify our people and to innovate, to create a stronger, fairer Cayman Islands.”

The SPS 2026–2028 includes seven broad outcomes that will guide policy decisions, legislation, and the budget implementation over the next two years.