CIG still spending its way out of failed dump deal

George Town dump, July 2024



(CNS): Health, Environment and Sustainability Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks has been forced to re-jig her ministry’s budget appropriations to continue the process of closing down the failed agreement between the Cayman Islands Government and the Dart Group over the George Town dump and a national waste-management solution.

Ebanks-Wilks told parliament on Thursday that she had taken CI$2.3 million from equity investments and transfer payments destined for other areas of her ministry that have not been used to cover various contractual obligations.

The money is for professional fees and termination costs, as well as continuing contractually agreed work, such as processing scrap metal and the continued remediation of the dump. She explained that a new appropriation had been created to budget for the future maintenance of the remediated (now covered) part of the dump to ensure that “the significant public investment in remediation is preserved and safeguarded”.

While the remediation was to the benefit of the Dart Group, given the proximity of Camana Bay, its flagship development, it was paid for by the public purse. However, it is unclear if the evident aesthetic improvement will be given a value that is accounted for in the final bill that the government now owes Dart as part of its extrication from the original costly ReGen deal.

As she explained the reallocation of funding, Ebanks-Wilks confirmed that no new money was being requested; the appropriation changes don’t impact overall expenditure, but redirect funds to where they are most urgently needed.

“This government has chosen the path of responsibility — to meet our obligations, to move forward with critical national infrastructure works, and to uphold the principles of sustainable and prudent financial management,” the minister told her colleagues. “When I come back to debate the budget, I will provide a more detailed summary on the ministry’s approach to a new, long-term strategy for solid waste management in the Cayman Islands.”

She added that the coalition was committed to investing in environmental resilience, sustainable waste solutions, and the protection of the country’s natural resources.

Ebanks-Wilks told the House that the talks to pull out of the deal, including the original land transfer agreement, were ongoing, though most of the costs have now been paid to exit all the different elements of the failed deal.

In July 2024, Ebanks-Wilks, who was at the time part of the UPM administration, announced that the government had decided to pull out of the controversial ReGen deal because it was unaffordable. Almost 2,500 days after the previous PPM-led government signed the last-minute deal ahead of the 2021 General Election, the CIG finally came clean about the failed negotiations and what Ebanks-Wilks said was an “untenable” situation.