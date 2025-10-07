CIG still failing to manage public accounts
(CNS): In his first report as the Cayman Islands’ new auditor general, Patrick Smith delivered a similar message to those sent by his predecessors over the last two decades when he said there are still fundamental weaknesses in financial oversight across many public bodies. In his general report for 2025 summarising the state of annual audits across core government, CIG companies and authorities, Smith pointed to the mismanagement of public cash after his team made $150 million worth of basic corrections and identified widespread procurement breaches.
In the report, Financial Reporting of the CIG, General Report, 31 December 2024, Smith presents a mixed picture on the financial performance and audit quality of public bodies for last year. While most of the financial records submitted by government entities received clean opinions on their audits, the Office of the Auditor General identified a catalogue of problems, with some authorities still failing to submit their documentation to the auditor on time.
“I remain concerned about persistent weaknesses in internal control and regulatory compliance across the public sector,” Smith said as he released the report on Friday. “While 38 of 39 completed audits received clean opinions, this was only achieved after extensive corrections were made during the audit process.
“Public bodies collectively made 336 adjustments valued at $150 million to their financial statements after submission for audit, which raises serious questions about the reliability of financial information used for decision-making throughout the year.”
Smith said the financial performance of public bodies varied considerably. Statutory Authorities and Government Companies (SAGCs) achieved a combined operating surplus of $3.8 million, but that masks significant variations.
“Although the Health Services Authority recorded an overall surplus, its $12.4 million operating deficit is particularly concerning, especially given that it received $25.6 million in government funding and earned $179 million from other sources,” the auditor general pointed out. “Core government entities performed better, achieving a combined operating surplus of over $31 million, with most entities performing better than budgeted.”
The report identified 163 significant findings across public bodies, with financial management representing the most critical area of concern, accounting for 44% of all issues. “Financial controls such as bank reconciliations and general ledger reviews are deficient across many public bodies. This indicates fundamental weaknesses in financial oversight that must be addressed urgently,” Smith added.
He also warned that many entities are not complying with acts and regulations, which has emerged as the second most significant concern. “I am disappointed that violations of the Procurement Act occurred in 20 public bodies, accounting for 80 per cent of all compliance breaches. These violations persist several years after the Act came into force,” he said.
“The most concerning violations included 20 instances of improper direct awards across 11 public bodies, 13 cases of missing procurement committee approvals across six bodies, and nine failures to publish contract awards. Additionally, the Ministry of Education spent $2 million on ’emergency’ campus refurbishment when the need had been known for years – a clear misuse of emergency procurement provisions,” he added.
The report also reveals that the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority and the Civil Aviation Authority have still not complied with section 47 of the Public Authorities Act regarding staff remuneration, five years after this requirement came into force — a point the auditor general has raised with the two bodies.
As of 10 September, twenty audits remain backlogged across multiple years, including eight for 2024, which is worse than last year. “The audit backlog has increased, with 16 public body audits and four Entire Public Sector audits outstanding,” Smith said.
“The consolidated Entire Public Sector financial statements remain unreliable, with unaudited amounts including over $1 billion in coercive revenue and $2.3 billion in unrecorded post-retirement healthcare liabilities that would nearly eliminate the entire $2.5 billion net worth if properly recorded,” he added, as he expressed concerns about parliamentary accountability.
Only ten of 36 annual reports with completed audits had been tabled in parliament by the middle of last month, even though the audits were completed by the end of April. Over the five years from January 2020 to December 2024, 52 annual reports remain untabled.
“This represents a fundamental breakdown in the accountability process,” Smith said. “Additionally, the Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2024 was not tabled by the required 31 March 2025 deadline, undermining Parliament’s constitutional role in authorising government expenditure.”
The list of problems does not end there; the report also highlights a serious long-term financial challenge relating to the post-retirement healthcare obligations for Statutory Authorities and Government Companies that totalled $394 million in 2024, a 10% increase since 2020.
“These unfunded liabilities create extreme volatility and severely hamper effective financial planning. The fluctuations are dramatic — for example, the Health Services Authority’s obligations varied from $209 million in 2020 to $150 million in 2022, then jumped to $236 million in 2023 before declining to $221 million in 2024,” Smith stated
On this occasion, Smith has not offered any formal recommendations in the report. He said the Public Accounts Committee have already endorsed the recommendations in the 2023 General Report and made additional recommendations in its report tabled in parliament in July 2024. As a result, Smith intends to follow up on the implementation of those recommendations in the year ahead.
In the meantime, he urged public bodies to immediately strengthen financial controls, improve compliance frameworks and enhance governance practices. “While individual public bodies may achieve clean audit opinions, the underlying significant weaknesses in financial management, regulatory compliance, and governance require immediate and comprehensive corrective action,” he added.
Smith explained that the finance ministry must implement measures to enhance the quality of financial statements. “Public bodies must establish robust procurement compliance frameworks promptly. The current situation threatens the reliability of government-wide financial reporting and undermines effective governance and decision-making,” the auditor general warned.
See the full report in the CNS Library.
legge was right
Same sh*t different day. The PAC is comprised of the opposition members so government is trying to hold itself accountable. PPM was not in power the past 4 years so they have an opportunity to be an effective watchdog.
Roy McTaggart should be leading the charge but they appointed Julie Hunter chair of PAC so how will this be objective? The PAC committee has no teeth.
This will continue until someone is jailed and made an example of. The government doesnt hire top notch caymanian auditors and accountant. I know this for a fact!
I just fail to understand how this continues. Firstly with procurement: it’s so simple…you put the stuff on the bonfire site and go through the damn process. How are there this many procurement failures…and no terminations?
As far as the accounting, how hard could it possibly be for one of the world’s largest financial centers to handle its own accounting properly??
When it’s not their money, government agencies don’t subject fee proposals and invoices to detailed scrutiny, and chief officers don’t want to offend those who wine and dine them.
Shit show…
Not even one person cares to do things right?
Smh
Have a read. This is the root of the CIG’s problems.
https://cnslibrary.com/wp-content/uploads/Public-Service-Management-Law-2017-Revision.pdf
could you be more specific?
the Auditor General knows very well that for this state of affairs to change, the Governor has to reform the civil service laws. Why doesn’t he say that?! Tell the people how the wheel really turns. This was discussed In detail during the last PAC and he was there, so he knows what is the problem. He knows that the public finance laws need to be amended and that only the Governor can change them. 😡
There should also be back ground checks to prevent people convicted of deception, from being awarded government contracts.
why is anyone surprised at the shocking level of incompetence of the civil service???
excuse the political incorrectness…but civil service is a social welfare work placement programme for poorly educated locals who are unable to get real jobs in the private sector…
if we can’t face facts we will never find the solution.
Stop saying incompetence! People cannot do what they know they are supposed to do, if the handbook they receive does not allow them to do it. If you are an employee, you cannot make management decisions, can you?
any comment mrs governor???
Yeah! This is entirely her remit. She needs to answer for this ball of yarn.
“This represents a fundamental breakdown in the accountability process”.
If this is not the collapse of an entire government’s financial system, then what is? This situation is usually categorized as “state failure”.
The most direct route for accountability is through the Cayman’ internal legal and constitutional systems.
The Cayman’ own justice system would typically be the first avenue for charging individual government officials with crimes such as corruption, fraud, or misuse of public funds.
A pattern of systemic negligence can lead to a constitutional crisis, potentially triggering legal or constitutional mechanisms for removing the government.
If the Cayman’ domestic legal system fails, the UK’ legal and political bodies must get involved.
Two questions:
Why do CFOs report to Manderson instead of Jefferson?
Why do Ministries only submit information on themselves, not the entities that fall under them?
That is a systemic problem, not a civil service problem.
Ongoing, systemic failures in a government’s financial management and internal controls
become criminal negligence when they demonstrate a reckless disregard for public duty, amounting to a gross deviation from a reasonable standard of care.
A systemic, ongoing reckless disregard for public duty refers to a persistent and widespread pattern of gross negligence or deliberate indifference by public officials or an entire public institution. It is more severe than a simple mistake or isolated instance of negligence, as it implies a systemic, conscious indifference to the substantial risks of harm posed to the public.
A systemic ongoing deviation from a reasonable standard of care refers to a pattern of substandard practice that is integrated into an organization’s policies, procedures, or culture, and persists over time. It is not a single, isolated mistake but a persistent problem rooted in the overall system of care.
The only reason for this is they are all corrupt! The people that are employed know no other way of doing business; unless it’s cheating and then they don’t see it as cheating. It’s an inherted Jamacian/Honduran way of doing business. Look to those countries and you see the same in Cayman.
Cayman will never root this out as it is now part of their culture. If anyone is looking for New Cayman Culture here it is.
Just ask Kenny and his illegal Billboard Company or better yet JuJu and her illeagal paving company. They act the peoples coffers are their own.
BS!
In any organization, people can only do what they are allowed to do. If you find yourself caught in a machinery where “this is the way it’s always been done”, you could be the best CFO, you won’t be able to change much and our government machinery is cumbersome and old-fashioned.
Okay, you are saying a lot, but not able to go into details without fear of retribution.
Almost every Government Department has its own senior financial officer, yet this problem is recurring.
You call this “world class”, Franz Manderson? Oh, you meant “world class failures and lack of accountability”?
Disgusting!
BS! Manderson cannot change the laws to place the CFOs under the FS, which is where they need to be.
https://cnslibrary.com/wp-content/uploads/Public-Service-Management-Law-2017-Revision.pdf