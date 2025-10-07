CIG still failing to manage public accounts

(CNS): In his first report as the Cayman Islands’ new auditor general, Patrick Smith delivered a similar message to those sent by his predecessors over the last two decades when he said there are still fundamental weaknesses in financial oversight across many public bodies. In his general report for 2025 summarising the state of annual audits across core government, CIG companies and authorities, Smith pointed to the mismanagement of public cash after his team made $150 million worth of basic corrections and identified widespread procurement breaches.

In the report, Financial Reporting of the CIG, General Report, 31 December 2024, Smith presents a mixed picture on the financial performance and audit quality of public bodies for last year. While most of the financial records submitted by government entities received clean opinions on their audits, the Office of the Auditor General identified a catalogue of problems, with some authorities still failing to submit their documentation to the auditor on time.

“I remain concerned about persistent weaknesses in internal control and regulatory compliance across the public sector,” Smith said as he released the report on Friday. “While 38 of 39 completed audits received clean opinions, this was only achieved after extensive corrections were made during the audit process.

“Public bodies collectively made 336 adjustments valued at $150 million to their financial statements after submission for audit, which raises serious questions about the reliability of financial information used for decision-making throughout the year.”

Smith said the financial performance of public bodies varied considerably. Statutory Authorities and Government Companies (SAGCs) achieved a combined operating surplus of $3.8 million, but that masks significant variations.

“Although the Health Services Authority recorded an overall surplus, its $12.4 million operating deficit is particularly concerning, especially given that it received $25.6 million in government funding and earned $179 million from other sources,” the auditor general pointed out. “Core government entities performed better, achieving a combined operating surplus of over $31 million, with most entities performing better than budgeted.”

The report identified 163 significant findings across public bodies, with financial management representing the most critical area of concern, accounting for 44% of all issues. “Financial controls such as bank reconciliations and general ledger reviews are deficient across many public bodies. This indicates fundamental weaknesses in financial oversight that must be addressed urgently,” Smith added.

He also warned that many entities are not complying with acts and regulations, which has emerged as the second most significant concern. “I am disappointed that violations of the Procurement Act occurred in 20 public bodies, accounting for 80 per cent of all compliance breaches. These violations persist several years after the Act came into force,” he said.

“The most concerning violations included 20 instances of improper direct awards across 11 public bodies, 13 cases of missing procurement committee approvals across six bodies, and nine failures to publish contract awards. Additionally, the Ministry of Education spent $2 million on ’emergency’ campus refurbishment when the need had been known for years – a clear misuse of emergency procurement provisions,” he added.

The report also reveals that the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority and the Civil Aviation Authority have still not complied with section 47 of the Public Authorities Act regarding staff remuneration, five years after this requirement came into force — a point the auditor general has raised with the two bodies.

As of 10 September, twenty audits remain backlogged across multiple years, including eight for 2024, which is worse than last year. “The audit backlog has increased, with 16 public body audits and four Entire Public Sector audits outstanding,” Smith said.

“The consolidated Entire Public Sector financial statements remain unreliable, with unaudited amounts including over $1 billion in coercive revenue and $2.3 billion in unrecorded post-retirement healthcare liabilities that would nearly eliminate the entire $2.5 billion net worth if properly recorded,” he added, as he expressed concerns about parliamentary accountability.

Only ten of 36 annual reports with completed audits had been tabled in parliament by the middle of last month, even though the audits were completed by the end of April. Over the five years from January 2020 to December 2024, 52 annual reports remain untabled.

“This represents a fundamental breakdown in the accountability process,” Smith said. “Additionally, the Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2024 was not tabled by the required 31 March 2025 deadline, undermining Parliament’s constitutional role in authorising government expenditure.”

The list of problems does not end there; the report also highlights a serious long-term financial challenge relating to the post-retirement healthcare obligations for Statutory Authorities and Government Companies that totalled $394 million in 2024, a 10% increase since 2020.

“These unfunded liabilities create extreme volatility and severely hamper effective financial planning. The fluctuations are dramatic — for example, the Health Services Authority’s obligations varied from $209 million in 2020 to $150 million in 2022, then jumped to $236 million in 2023 before declining to $221 million in 2024,” Smith stated

On this occasion, Smith has not offered any formal recommendations in the report. He said the Public Accounts Committee have already endorsed the recommendations in the 2023 General Report and made additional recommendations in its report tabled in parliament in July 2024. As a result, Smith intends to follow up on the implementation of those recommendations in the year ahead.

In the meantime, he urged public bodies to immediately strengthen financial controls, improve compliance frameworks and enhance governance practices. “While individual public bodies may achieve clean audit opinions, the underlying significant weaknesses in financial management, regulatory compliance, and governance require immediate and comprehensive corrective action,” he added.

Smith explained that the finance ministry must implement measures to enhance the quality of financial statements. “Public bodies must establish robust procurement compliance frameworks promptly. The current situation threatens the reliability of government-wide financial reporting and undermines effective governance and decision-making,” the auditor general warned.