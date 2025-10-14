Celebrity scientists to spread word about saving reefs

Humpback whale (photo credit Uli Kunz)

Doug Allan

(CNS): With coral reefs and marine life in the Cayman Islands now suffering the catastrophic consequences of ocean warming, overfishing, and unchecked coastal development, the Central Caribbean Marine Institute is launching a new outreach campaign featuring two world-renowned ocean advocates and science communicators, which will begin later this month.

Award-winning wildlife cameraman Doug Allan OBE will present archive footage that he took around the world filming for shows such as Blue Planet and Frozen Planet, sharing stunning imagery of the marine world.

Marine biologist and TV presenter Uli Kunz, CCMI’s Festival of Seas keynote speaker for 2025, will visit government primary schools across Grand Cayman and host a public reef lecture on 29 October, focusing on the interrelationships within the ocean and marine creatures, as well as the vulnerability of these beautiful habitats.

Cayman’s marine habitats face unprecedented threats from ocean warming, coral disease and impacts from human activities. Protecting these critical environments begins with understanding and loving them, which is the aim of CCMI’s most wide-reaching ocean education campaign to date.

This campaign will deliver tailored outreach across the Cayman Islands to primary and secondary school students and the broader community through educational sessions and talks. These events will take participants on a journey around the world via the oceans, from the ice caps of the Antarctic to the tropical coral reefs of the Red Sea, CCMI officials stated in a press release.

The sessions will build upon both speakers’ experiences exploring some of the wildest and most fascinating marine worlds on our planet to show the audience how vast and awe-inspiring, but also intrinsically connected and in desperate need of our help the marine habitats of our planet really are.

The campaign focuses on the connectedness of the oceans and the pivotal role of Cayman’s marine environment on the global stage, showcasing the importance of healthy coral reefs to international biodiversity and communities beyond borders.

Coral reefs are under extreme pressure from warming oceans, coral disease outbreaks, pollution and other threats, CCMI officials stated. “Protecting coral reefs begins with knowing them and the chance to understand the importance of their role in our everyday lives and the lives of millions around the world. This is exactly what this campaign aims to deliver: increased connection, understanding and stewardship for these crucial and vulnerable ecosystems,” the marine experts added.

Between them, the two speakers are aiming to reach over 1,000 students in government schools across the Cayman Islands and members of the community through public events. In addition to visiting both primary and secondary schools across Grand Cayman, both speakers will be hosting public events that are free to attend.