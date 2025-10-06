Cayman judge to head up Commonwealth judicial body

Chief Justice Ramsay-Hale, Justice Williams, Justice Lynne Leitch of Canada, outgoing President

(CNS): Justice Richard Williams, one of Cayman’s Grand Court judges, has been appointed to head up the Commonwealth Magistrates and Judges Association (CMJA) by the General Assembly. Justice Williams has been a member of this important international judicial body since 2006 and has served as vice president, representing the Caribbean Region on the Governing Council for 13 years. He will now serve as president for the next three years.

Justice Williams was appointed at the 20th Triennial Conference held in Banjul, The Gambia, where judicial officers from over 47 Commonwealth countries met to carry on the work of the association, which was established in 1970 to advance the administration of the law by promoting the independence of the judiciary, and advance education in the law, the administration of justice, the treatment of offenders and the prevention of crime within the Commonwealth.

The association also works to support greater awareness of international treaties and law relating to the development and access to justice, and to disseminate information and literature on all matters of interest concerning the legal process within the various countries comprising the Commonwealth.

Accepting his appointment, Justice Williams acknowledged the trust placed in him by the association in which he has served for the last 19 years. He spoke about the origins and the development of the CMJA, and recognised the contribution made by many others over the years.

He said that at a time of change in the world, with rapid technological advances, growing insecurity, as well as tension and violent unrest in many parts of the world, there is value in remembering the core values of the CMJA, which it invites its members to embrace.

He said he was “truly and deeply honoured to be appointed president at a time such as this, being fully aware of those who have gone before, and the work done in the past to build and maintain this esteemed Association”.

Chief Justice Margaret Ramsay-Hale said Justice Williams’ appointment was “welcome recognition of his work with CMJA over his many years of service, not only in Cayman, but also as a magistrate in the Courts of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States and as a judge in the Turks and Caicos Islands”.

Justice Williams has been a judge of the Cayman Islands Grand Court since 2011. Before that, he was a member of the judiciary in the Turks and Caicos Islands from 2002. From 2001 to 2002, he served as senior magistrate, vice-president, and acting president of the Family Court and Coroner for St Vincent and the Grenadines.