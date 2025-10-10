Cayman is now ruled by floaters
Political Pollyanna writes: There is really only one party in the Cayman Islands, though it seems to be barely functioning as such: the People’s Progressive Movement. The CINP is a group that formed to give Dan Scott power, and the TCCP is a group that was hobbled together to keep the PPM and the UPM remnants out of power.
However, at this point, the parties, groups or whatever you want to call them are all so weak it would be laughable if it were not so depressing. The real power lies in the hands of the floating politicians, who appear to have no actual allegiance to anyone but themselves, willing to jump from group to group, party to party, to make sure they are always on the winning side.
Juliana O’Connor-Connolly used to be the hurdler-in-chief, but I think that she has now been overtaken by Dwayne Seymour, who can always be counted on to ditch whatever political colleagues he is aligned with when a better offer comes along. Now that he’s resigned from the PPM, we’re all wondering how long it will be until he joins the NCFC.
But we know it’s coming. Why else would he dump the PPM? The party appears to have served its purpose by funding his campaign and, it’s reasonable to assume, offering him a Cabinet position if they won. But they lost. So now it’s on to pastures green — for Seymour at least, certainly not for the environment.
Once he’s joined the government, he’ll be given at the very least the position of parliamentary secretary, which comes with a nice little pay rise. But rumour is that Michael Myles hasn’t been making any friends in Cabinet, and there is speculation that he’s rocked too many boats.
If there were a Cabinet shuffle, it would surprise no one if Seymour once again ended up as a minister, probably labour minister, where he can safely be relied upon to do absolutely nothing, except perhaps mangle languages, including English. This is in contrast to Myles, who tends to stir things up.
With the loss of Seymour, the PPM only has four real sitting MPs: Joey Hew, Roy McTaggart, Roy Tatum and Pearlina McGaw-Lumsden. Possibly. I’m not sure about McGaw-Lumsden. She’s a former UDP member, but there was really only ever one difference between the PPM and the UDP. One had McKeeva and one didn’t. But then the UDP was wiped out, and McKeeva joined up with the PPM. So no difference.
McGaw-Lumsden could still turn out to be a floater, but if she has any sense, she’ll stay put. Kenneth Bryan is a definite floater. I suspect that the only reason he hasn’t dumped the PPM yet is that the majority of the NCFC won’t let him in, and the PPM made him deputy party leader and deputy opposition leader, which makes him sound important.
But there are at least three floaters already in the NCFC: Jay Ebanks, Isaac Rankine and Rolston Anglin. Seymour would make four. That’s half the Cabinet if he joins it, enough to demand that Bryan be allowed into the club, or threaten to float off to (or back to) the PPM.
In actual fact, this threat empowers them to get their way in any matter. Anyone who thinks André Ebanks is still in charge should ask Wayne Panton about it. PACT 2.0 indeed. The result is an unstable government run by politicians with no solid allegiances and no perceivable principles or political ideology other than to maintain power and screw the environment.
The TCCP, the nearest thing that the Cayman Islands has ever had to a green party, is achieving nothing for the environment. This was made clear by the recent decision to lift the interim measures to protect the blue iguanas in East End. They are simply outnumbered by CINP members and floaters, who don’t appear to care about the damage done.
So if no one except the four TCCP MPs cares about protecting nature on land and sea (and I’m not sure about Heather Bodden in this regard), they need to start thinking about the best way to protect the economy and form a stable administration. It would be nice if the PPM and the CINP started caring even a little bit about the environment, but that seems unlikely. It’s despicable, but there it goes.
Before the election, I wrote a Viewpoint suggesting that the PPM proper should join up with the TCCP and CINP, and I am still of this opinion. (I did get some things wrong. I did not expect McGaw-Lumsden to win her seat, and the floaters floated off in a different direction than I predicted. For now. And, Glory Be, McKeeva lost.)
There is an awful lot of ego in the way of this idea for a new alliance, not least being that of Dan Scott. Although he didn’t win his own seat, he is chairman of the CINP, which has four members in parliament and three in Cabinet. But if the floaters take over, his proxy power will diminish anyway.
There’s also likely to be a lot of hard feelings between Panton and the PPM, his former party. And there can only be one premier, so either Hew or Ebanks would have to take a step back and then join hands (not literally).
But what the Cayman Islands desperately needs is stability. To do that, the members of parliament have to put an end to the rule of the floaters: O’Connor-Connolly, Seymour, Bryan, Jay Ebanks, Rankine and Anglin — which is a shame because I think Anglin has a lot to offer as a minister.
I’m not sure whether to add Chris Saunders. Although he began his political career as a member of the UDP and was part of the PACT Cabinet for a time, he appears to prefer keeping to the edges of politics as an actual independent. I’ll list him as a possible floater.
The point is that the parties must stop rewarding the floating politicians, including Bryan, by welcoming them into (or back into) the fold just to grasp or hold onto power. The end result is a mess. They must stop giving them Cabinet seats as a prize for being disloyal to the other side, and the only way to do that is to swallow a whole lot of pride and join forces.
Though your article makes some valid points, you also have some fundamental flaws.
Firstly, your assessment of the CNP.
Wayne made the mistake of making a deal with anyone who agree to make him Premier (reason he left PPM). We watched the slow motion train wreck that decision turned into.
Not to be out done, Andre has followed suit with the same exact mistake Wayne made. He’s now Premier in name (and benefits) only.
All because we have great politicians but terrible leaders, and no statesmen.
A collection of “ALL ABOUT ME” egos.
Secondly, the CCP, unlike the CINP and PPM, didn’t manage to get one new person elected. They even lost one of their incombent members. That should tell them that the country on a whole, didn’t support their party’s positions.
NOW
If Andre was smart, he’d recognize the chess game being played out in front of him. if he doesn’t beat them to the draw, he’ll soon either be on the outside looking in, or an ABSOLUTE figure head with NO AUTHORITY AT ALL.
The smart move would be to put ego and the CCP aside, and make a power sharing deal with the PPM
People love to rag on the PPM, but the fact of the matter is they have outlasted every single political party of the last 20 years, and they will likely outlast CINP/TCCP/NCFC or whatever else you want to call it. One bright point is that the next election, PPM will be refreshed with young candidates since a few are retiring.
I don’t think outlasting anyone or anything is really a virtue when you think of the track record of decisions that led us where we are today. Looking at the last election, the majority of voters feel the same way.
Good article. Jay and Isaac aka the worst of the floaters actually deceived their voters as to their loyalties and intentions. They both were under cover PPM in 2021 and under cover CINP this year although Jay’s slogan was unbought and unbossed – yeah right! Farther from the truth evidenced by the big money supporters on his platform.
These floaters are loyal to money first.
Support anyone who will NOT put mash up da birds with a new runway on Little Cayman!
Support anyone who will NOT mash up da coral!
Support anyone who will NOT mash up da central mangroves.
Support anyone who will NOT mash up da Caymanians!
We got clueless and greedy politicians in government. Maybe it always been so but we got to clear out the dead wood.
I think this article is more about Floatsam and Jetsam the former relating to wrecks which surely represents many of the current politicians and parties
Scum always tries to float to the top.
The problem with current group is Rollie, Jay, Nick feel they are in charge and should be leading the NCFC
The floaters have figured out how to get extra $$$$ considering there is zero consequences for being a “cutthroat”.
The current army of floaters are actively working with current members of this coalition govt for their own selfish gains that includes position, titles, drivers, increased pay, additional benefits and the perception of power. The real power rests with those that own the politicians and pull their strings.
The floaters have little interests in understanding that their actions have the effect of destabilizing the country whilst making the Cayman Islands look like a banana republic without the bananas.
AKA Double Flushers
Nicholas DaCosta
Jay Ebanks
Rolston Anglin
Issac Rankin
They are the pact within the NCFC pack and government floaters that will destabilize any govt they are in unless they get their way which is more power and money from any persons prepared to pay the tab and sponsor them.
The real winners are those persons and companies that put money into their pockets and political campaigns. What we are seeing now is they working for their political sponsors. The owners of these politicians are the ones that are directing the traffic and pulling the strings which leads to the embarrassing switches and political instability for Cayman.
CINP need to kick DaCosta out of the party he is the new male version of Juju
That group are in active discussions with those needing power Chris Saunders, Kenny Bryant, Jon Jon and Juliana.
Cayman deserves better than a band of pirates like that lot
He raked it in as Minister of Labour.
He loves a donation.