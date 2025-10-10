Cayman is now ruled by floaters

Political Pollyanna writes: There is really only one party in the Cayman Islands, though it seems to be barely functioning as such: the People’s Progressive Movement. The CINP is a group that formed to give Dan Scott power, and the TCCP is a group that was hobbled together to keep the PPM and the UPM remnants out of power.

However, at this point, the parties, groups or whatever you want to call them are all so weak it would be laughable if it were not so depressing. The real power lies in the hands of the floating politicians, who appear to have no actual allegiance to anyone but themselves, willing to jump from group to group, party to party, to make sure they are always on the winning side.

Juliana O’Connor-Connolly used to be the hurdler-in-chief, but I think that she has now been overtaken by Dwayne Seymour, who can always be counted on to ditch whatever political colleagues he is aligned with when a better offer comes along. Now that he’s resigned from the PPM, we’re all wondering how long it will be until he joins the NCFC.

But we know it’s coming. Why else would he dump the PPM? The party appears to have served its purpose by funding his campaign and, it’s reasonable to assume, offering him a Cabinet position if they won. But they lost. So now it’s on to pastures green — for Seymour at least, certainly not for the environment.

Once he’s joined the government, he’ll be given at the very least the position of parliamentary secretary, which comes with a nice little pay rise. But rumour is that Michael Myles hasn’t been making any friends in Cabinet, and there is speculation that he’s rocked too many boats.

If there were a Cabinet shuffle, it would surprise no one if Seymour once again ended up as a minister, probably labour minister, where he can safely be relied upon to do absolutely nothing, except perhaps mangle languages, including English. This is in contrast to Myles, who tends to stir things up.

With the loss of Seymour, the PPM only has four real sitting MPs: Joey Hew, Roy McTaggart, Roy Tatum and Pearlina McGaw-Lumsden. Possibly. I’m not sure about McGaw-Lumsden. She’s a former UDP member, but there was really only ever one difference between the PPM and the UDP. One had McKeeva and one didn’t. But then the UDP was wiped out, and McKeeva joined up with the PPM. So no difference.

McGaw-Lumsden could still turn out to be a floater, but if she has any sense, she’ll stay put. Kenneth Bryan is a definite floater. I suspect that the only reason he hasn’t dumped the PPM yet is that the majority of the NCFC won’t let him in, and the PPM made him deputy party leader and deputy opposition leader, which makes him sound important.

But there are at least three floaters already in the NCFC: Jay Ebanks, Isaac Rankine and Rolston Anglin. Seymour would make four. That’s half the Cabinet if he joins it, enough to demand that Bryan be allowed into the club, or threaten to float off to (or back to) the PPM.

In actual fact, this threat empowers them to get their way in any matter. Anyone who thinks André Ebanks is still in charge should ask Wayne Panton about it. PACT 2.0 indeed. The result is an unstable government run by politicians with no solid allegiances and no perceivable principles or political ideology other than to maintain power and screw the environment.

The TCCP, the nearest thing that the Cayman Islands has ever had to a green party, is achieving nothing for the environment. This was made clear by the recent decision to lift the interim measures to protect the blue iguanas in East End. They are simply outnumbered by CINP members and floaters, who don’t appear to care about the damage done.

So if no one except the four TCCP MPs cares about protecting nature on land and sea (and I’m not sure about Heather Bodden in this regard), they need to start thinking about the best way to protect the economy and form a stable administration. It would be nice if the PPM and the CINP started caring even a little bit about the environment, but that seems unlikely. It’s despicable, but there it goes.

Before the election, I wrote a Viewpoint suggesting that the PPM proper should join up with the TCCP and CINP, and I am still of this opinion. (I did get some things wrong. I did not expect McGaw-Lumsden to win her seat, and the floaters floated off in a different direction than I predicted. For now. And, Glory Be, McKeeva lost.)

There is an awful lot of ego in the way of this idea for a new alliance, not least being that of Dan Scott. Although he didn’t win his own seat, he is chairman of the CINP, which has four members in parliament and three in Cabinet. But if the floaters take over, his proxy power will diminish anyway.

There’s also likely to be a lot of hard feelings between Panton and the PPM, his former party. And there can only be one premier, so either Hew or Ebanks would have to take a step back and then join hands (not literally).

But what the Cayman Islands desperately needs is stability. To do that, the members of parliament have to put an end to the rule of the floaters: O’Connor-Connolly, Seymour, Bryan, Jay Ebanks, Rankine and Anglin — which is a shame because I think Anglin has a lot to offer as a minister.

I’m not sure whether to add Chris Saunders. Although he began his political career as a member of the UDP and was part of the PACT Cabinet for a time, he appears to prefer keeping to the edges of politics as an actual independent. I’ll list him as a possible floater.

The point is that the parties must stop rewarding the floating politicians, including Bryan, by welcoming them into (or back into) the fold just to grasp or hold onto power. The end result is a mess. They must stop giving them Cabinet seats as a prize for being disloyal to the other side, and the only way to do that is to swallow a whole lot of pride and join forces.