CAL flight cancelled due to mechanical issue

Cayman Airways (photo by Lana Gilyun)

(CNS): Cayman Airways sent a replacement aircraft to New York on Tuesday morning after it was forced to cancel flight KX793 on Monday. The flight was scheduled to depart from JFK at 11:45am, but the aircraft was impacted by a mechanical issue, CAL said in a release. The airline attempted to send a replacement aircraft on Monday but was unable to do so due to slot constraints, resulting in the cancellation.

The airline said passengers will be travelling today on the recovery flight, which was scheduled to land in Grand Cayman at 2:45pm. Cayman Airways said it had provided support to the affected passengers by way of accommodations, transportation and meals as needed, and apologised for any inconvenience this cancellation may have caused.

Meanwhile, the SpaceX Starship rocket that took off from Texas last night delayed CAL’s Miami flight, which took off at 9:20pm instead of 8:40pm. The rocket launch from Starbase in Boca Chica caused the US Federal Aviation Administration and the Cuban aviation authority to implement temporary no-fly zones over the Gulf of Mexico and the North-Western Caribbean during the rocket’s ascent and recovery phase.