Cabinet grants status to resident after more than 50 years
(CNS): Rowan Anthony Mullings, who is 55 years old and has been in the Cayman Islands since he was less than two years old, has been granted status by Cabinet after years of trying to address what appears to have been an error. CNS understand from old court cases that Mullings was granted status in 1991, but it was revoked due to what appeared to have been an administrative error.
On Thursday, parliament put the issue right when they voted to ratify a recommendation from the Caymanian Status and Residency Board that he be given one of four grants that Cabinet can issue each year.
Immigration Minister Michael Myles explained that Mullings was brought here by his mother when he was a baby, attended school and college in Cayman, and then set up his own construction company. He has spent his entire life here, has deep ties to the community, and was supported by references from Caymanians. Myles said that, given the circumstances, there was no doubt that Mullings was worthy of status.
Several MPs said they knew him, and Dwayne Seymour (BTE) claimed to have championed his cause to Cabinet. Seymour said that Mullings was not alone, as there are still many other people who have been in Cayman since they were small children, brought here by their parents, but have somehow slipped through the system’s net.
He said these individuals, sometimes known as ghost Caymanians, need to have their status regularised as there were too many people in the category of “nowhereians”. He noted that this situation can have a serious impact on people who have nowhere else to go and no friends or family in other countries.
Summing up what appeared to be the view of all the MPs, Tourism Minister Gary Rutty said, “Ron grew up with us; we played football together; we went to nightclubs together. This was a complete shock when this came to me that Ron Mullings wasn’t one of us.”
Category: Local News
Just wondering how he could ahve been here for 50 years with no status? how has he worked? How did he get to the USA for so long.
A perfect example of the shit show that’s being played on this island !! I know Ron for as long as I can remember , we are one year apart always though he was caymanian , so many came long after him and has long been sorted out, I will have to start asking some of the other people in my age group if they are caymanian because this is living proof that you never know , god help us .
a frightening and terrible indictment on cig and its immigration ‘policies’
any comment mrs governor???
wow..he waited 53 years for a little caymankindness.
i can only imagine the nonsense he to go through dealing with cig over the years….
fantastic! Something I can look forward to when I’m 98 years old
Nick Joseph regularly raises the issue of ghost Caymanians but nothing’s ever done. Maladministration.
Seems reasonable! Congrats to him, must feel like a relief.
Seems reasonable? Are you seriously sooo naive? Personally, do not know the guy,see how many non-deserving granted Status granted before him, how many…?
Why was he not granted Status before now…something we do not know?
How many more still in same position as he was?
Anyone know?
‘Seems reasonable’?
What does that mean?
Does not make any sense….
More questions than answers.
CNS – most of these people slipped through nothing. They are a consequence, and usually victims of, willful and even criminal failings in and by elements of our governance. The Caymanian Bar Association even publicly raised the issue in open court and still, generations of civil servants have too often done nothing. The refusal to fairly and equally apply our laws appears deliberate. There is no legitimate excuse. The position is made worse by the fact that many ghosts appear to have passports and businesses and some even vote with no lawful qualification.
so myles…tony and rest…what about the discrimination immigration is doing to caymanian children born out of wedlock to a foreign parent? every caymanian child deserves a mother and father as you guys did? why is immigration indirectly forcing marriages on couples who dont want to be married and just to give illegidimate children the rights as those in wedlock? come on guys ….
Sadly “Caymanian children” born out of wedlock are often used to grant the transient Construction worker the right to remain.
I don’t know the specifics of this guy’s story so will refrain from commenting too much on him.
That said, Myles and Seymour seem eager to go to bat for kids, brought here who fell through the cracks. Meanwhile, other kids, who were born here and who’s parents crossed every T and dotted every I and who know no other country but Cayman as their home, are in the crosshairs of their immigration agenda.
So in the same breath that you’re awarding status to someone due to faults in the system, you’re constricting that system in such a way that this same person would likely not be eligible for status in the future. Doesn’t make sense.
Personally, I wonder how this particular gentleman votes.
so is my first cousin…he is an american…his father is george eldemire…mother caymanian from brac…lives in orlando…say he tried years ago..but immigration gave him run around…he now in late 60’s…
So now has Cayman Status and a British Passport?
Half a century for common sense to prevail
Our politicians sure know how to take care of their very own eh Cayman? Seen some terrible things going on here in Cayman young children denied their right by and unfair immigration system and bias board members but yet by the miracle of cabinet we see “Ghost Caymanians” some how being rectified. What the hell is a Ghost Caymanian anyway they must be talking about those they made promises to during election and cant see them now since the got elected. Mann you can hear and see some $#@!
Congratulation to him and to the politicians for dealing with it. He is entirely deserving and what follows is no criticism of him.
Now – can the civil service please explain how the issue of Ghost Caymanians has been allowed to continue for so long with absolutely no action to resolve it. Most of these people are technically illegal overstayers. They are not Caymanian and have no immigration permissions but they are registered to vote, work without permits, get scholarships, attend schools for free, and even get Trade and Business licenses with no Caymanian participation.
Mullings was even able to register to vote and is on the electoral roll despite government knowing he was not Caymanian.
The levels of ineptitude in managing our immigration and border control regimes are otherworldly.
They are Jamaicans that’s why. Our new breed of politicians see no difference between Jamaicans and Caymanians. That’s why those with motherland backgrounds get such a hard time at it.
They may as well take down the Union Flag and get it swapped with the Black, Green, and Gold. Get it over with.
They only grant 4 people status a year? Did I read that wrong?
CNS Note: That is the official number that Cabinet can grant directly, status is generally granted by the CSPR board.