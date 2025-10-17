Cabinet grants status to resident after more than 50 years

(CNS): Rowan Anthony Mullings, who is 55 years old and has been in the Cayman Islands since he was less than two years old, has been granted status by Cabinet after years of trying to address what appears to have been an error. CNS understand from old court cases that Mullings was granted status in 1991, but it was revoked due to what appeared to have been an administrative error.

On Thursday, parliament put the issue right when they voted to ratify a recommendation from the Caymanian Status and Residency Board that he be given one of four grants that Cabinet can issue each year.

Immigration Minister Michael Myles explained that Mullings was brought here by his mother when he was a baby, attended school and college in Cayman, and then set up his own construction company. He has spent his entire life here, has deep ties to the community, and was supported by references from Caymanians. Myles said that, given the circumstances, there was no doubt that Mullings was worthy of status.

Several MPs said they knew him, and Dwayne Seymour (BTE) claimed to have championed his cause to Cabinet. Seymour said that Mullings was not alone, as there are still many other people who have been in Cayman since they were small children, brought here by their parents, but have somehow slipped through the system’s net.

He said these individuals, sometimes known as ghost Caymanians, need to have their status regularised as there were too many people in the category of “nowhereians”. He noted that this situation can have a serious impact on people who have nowhere else to go and no friends or family in other countries.

Summing up what appeared to be the view of all the MPs, Tourism Minister Gary Rutty said, “Ron grew up with us; we played football together; we went to nightclubs together. This was a complete shock when this came to me that Ron Mullings wasn’t one of us.”