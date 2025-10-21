Bryan says NCFC stole election using inaccurate report

Deputy LOO Kenneth Bryan brandishes the SPS during the debate

(CNS): Deputy Opposition Leader Kenneth Bryan (GTC) has claimed that the 2025 General Election in April was stolen from the PPM by the misuse of a pre-election financial report, which he believes was inaccurate. The report detailing the state of public finances was released just as the election campaign got underway.

During Friday’s debate on the government’s motion supporting its Strategic Policy Statement, Bryan said the predicted deficit in that document turned out to be wrong, but the CINP, the TCCP and some independent candidates had used it to steal the election.

In a heated contribution in which he criticised the NCFC in general and Finance Minister Rolston Anglin in particular, accusing him of hypocrisy, Bryan said this new government was a “tax, borrow and spend” administration that had presented an SPS predicting very tight surpluses, which he said could not be trusted.

He criticised the government’s financial projections and proposed budget plans for both under- and over-budgeting, challenging the premier and finance minister’s claims that this government would deliver a budget based on very realistic predictions when it was “planning for a deficit”.

But Bryan was particularly animated about the role Anglin and other members of the coalition government had played in linking the PPM to excessive spending and using the pre-election report against them on the campaign trail.

“I know that he is aware that he’s a part of a group of persons who used the finances of this country as an issue to try to convince the masses of this country not to vote for the People’s Progressive Movement,” Bryan said.

He recalled how the more than $26 million deficit that the government’s accountants were forecasting on the eve of the election was blamed on the three members who had been part of the UPM cabinet to the very end and are now members of the PPM.

Bryan accused Anglin of saying that forecasting for the budget is “unreliable”, even though the TCCP and the CINP, both of which he is now aligned with, depended heavily on the forecast to convince voters that the looming $26 million deficit — which has since “magically” disappeared — was because the PPM were so terrible.

But even Governor Jane Owen has said that the Cayman Islands Government has a historic problem with its budget predictions, he said. “I’m going to go as far, as fresh, as to say this election was stolen for bad projections. That’s how far I’m going. Yeah, I said it because you guys relied on it.”

At the party leaders debate hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, CINP Leader Dan Scott, who made an unsuccessful attempt to unseat Juliana O’Connor-Connolly in Cayman Brac East, suggested that Cayman was in a mess because of the PPM’s failed policies, and that the pre-election financial forecasts were “downright scary”.

Bryan accused Scott of causing “fear in the eyes of the people”, but now the finance minister was presenting a budget that would put the country in debt. He said the fear about the potential deficit for this year was never real because “the tactic was always to scare them into believing it’s really, really bad. But they are now trying to say, ‘Look at us! We saved the country. We’re going to have a $10 million surplus.’ “

Accusing the government MPs of lying about the forecast deficit and manipulating the people, who don’t have the time throughout their day to go through the numbers to see the “nonsense”, he wondered how scary Scott may find the coalition’s SPS.

Bryan said that they “scared the people into voting for them”, based on a flawed system and on inaccurate numbers that have carried on through to this new Strategic Policy Statement.