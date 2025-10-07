Bodden Town van fire snarls up morning commute

(CNS): The usual commuter traffic woes heading into George Town from the Eastern Districts were exacerbated Tuesday morning by a van fire, which started around 7:00am at the junction of Shamrock Road and Northward Road. There were no injuries reported, but police haven’t said how the blaze started. With the van parked on the side of Shamrock Road, the police were unable to implement a diversion. However, the Cayman Islands Fire Service worked quickly to extinguish the fire and clear the roadway, which was reopened before 9am.