BMW recalls over 196k vehicles due to fire risk

BMW 3 Series

(CNS): BMW recently issued a recall over a defect in the engine starter motor of certain models that could pose a fire risk. Recall 25V636 impacts around 196,355 vehicles, and some of them could be here in the Cayman Islands. As a result, the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL) issued a public advisory on Friday.

This is a high-priority safety concern, and vehicle owners are urged to review the details below and take the necessary corrective actions promptly. The prescribed remedy involves replacing the affected engine starter relay with a redesigned component free of this defect.

According to BMW’s recall notice the defect involves starter motors which could experience water intrusion or corrosion over time. This can weaken the electrical connection, leading to overheating and, in rare cases, a short circuit that could result in a fire even when the vehicle is parked. So far, BMW has not reported any accidents or injuries related to this issue. The following models are included in the recall:

1. BMW 3 Series (2019–2022)

2. BMW 5 Series (2010–2022)

3. BMW X3 / X4 (2020–2022)

4. BMW Z4 (2019–2022)

5. BMW 4 Series (2021–2022)

6. BMW 2 Series (230i, 2022)

7. Toyota Supra (2020–2022) – shares components with affected BMW models

Vehicle owners are advised to:

1. Check if their vehicle is affected by visiting BMW’s recall website or contacting an authorised BMW dealer.

2. Schedule a free inspection and repair with their local dealer if their vehicle is included in the recall.

3. Avoid parking near structures or flammable materials until the recall repair has been completed as a precaution.

Motorists should stay informed about vehicle recalls and ensure that safety-related repairs are completed promptly to reduce risks on local roads.