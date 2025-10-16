Banks update code of conduct following political pressure

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Bankers’ Association issued a press release this week confirming that local retail banks have adopted a revised Code of Conduct, aimed at “delivering good outcomes for customers and considering their best interests at all times”. The new code is aligned with the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s consumer duty standards and international best practice.

It follows pressure from parliament after MPs supported a private member’s motion concerning the banks’ duty of fairness to customers in July 2024.

The release said the updated Code of Conduct, which was developed in close collaboration with the Ministry of Financial Services, modernises the framework that guides how member banks serve their retail clients. It underscores the industry’s ongoing focus on customer protection, responsible banking, and continuous improvement in service standards, CIBA said.

“Cayman’s retail banks play a central role in the financial well-being of our community. This updated Code of Conduct strengthens our shared commitment to fairness, transparency and accountability in every customer interaction,” said CIBA spokesperson Richard Lewis.

However, in reality, the changes are modest. They include giving a 30-day notice before rolling out new fees or increasing existing ones, though this does not apply to mortgages. However, the government has announced in parliament that it is planning to bring legislation that will address mortgage enforcement before the end of this year, based on work done by the Law Reform Commission.

The banks’ Code of Conduct addresses issues such as enhanced data protection and support for vulnerable customers, such as the elderly who are struggling with digital accounts and those who find it difficult to meet the requirements for a bank account.

Answering a question from opposition member Roy McTaggart MP (GTE) in parliament on Thursday, Premier André Ebanks confirmed that the Code of Conduct had been adopted by all of the local banks: Butterfield Bank (Cayman), Cayman National Bank, CIBC Caribbean, PROVEN Bank, RBC Royal Bank (Cayman) Limited, and Scotiabank & Trust (Cayman).

“The ministry welcomes this advancement and will continue to monitor and engage constructively with CIBA to ensure the updated code achieves its intended purpose of strengthening consumer confidence and protection,” Ebanks said.

The original motion, which was brought by McTaggart last year, included asking government to take a look at the fairness of banking fees and interest rates on deposit accounts. When he asked what had happened in regards to this part of his motion, the premier said that CIMA had undertaken a review of this. He said he would be happy to pass that work on to McTaggart but did not indicate if it would be made public.

After the meeting, the PPM issued a press release about McTaggart’s work to get this new Code of Conduct adopted and thanked the government for supporting and acting on the motion.

“I am pleased to see this motion result in meaningful action to protect consumers,” McTaggart said. “It is important that our financial institutions operate with transparency and provide customers with fair warning of any changes that affect them.”