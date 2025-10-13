Bank invests in SS red mangrove restoration effort

Richard Ellison from RF Bank & Trust and Sustainability Ambassador Leanni Tibbetts

(CNS): RF Bank & Trust (Cayman) and Sustainable Cayman have joined forces in an effort to restore red mangrove habitats along Grand Cayman’s South Sound Boardwalk. In recent decades, hundreds of acres of mangrove habitat across Grand Cayman have been bulldozed, leaving the island vulnerable to storm surge, flooding and significant coastal erosion.

Although very difficult to restore, the non-profit organisation, using donations from the bank, is determined to give it a try in an effort to mitigate the impact of climate change and overdevelopment.

Although replenishing mangroves is part of the government’s own climate policy, it has taken no steps to implement it. It is a climate adaptation measure that can reduce coastal erosion, promote biodiversity, and expand public awareness of the environmental, economic, and cultural importance of mangrove ecosystems.

For Sustainable Cayman, the project reflects a milestone in community-driven conservation and the journey toward preserving and restoring the environment that sustains the island.

“This trial is not just about planting mangroves — it’s about creating a lasting impact for our community and future generations. I am proud to have been a part of this initiative alongside valued volunteers and partners, including RF Trust and Grant Thornton. This trial is just the beginning, and I am hopeful it will

inspire others to recognise the importance of mangrove ecosystems and join us in safeguarding them for years to come,” said Leanni Tibbetts, Sustainability Ambassador at the conservation non-profit.

The first round of planting for the South Sound Coastal Mangrove Restoration Trial took place last month when around 30 red mangrove (Rhizophora mangle) seedlings were planted. Sustainable Cayman adopted the efficient and economical ‘pocket-scale’ planting technique, which could be repeated to restore coastal mangrove ecosystems at other sites across the Cayman Islands.

Mangroves are one of the region’s most critical natural assets, serving as seawalls, carbon sinks, and nurseries for juvenile fish. The Cayman Islands are home to one of the largest central mangrove wetlands in the Caribbean, and the preservation of such ecosystems remains paramount in the face of ongoing urban development and increasingly extreme weather conditions.

RF Bank said that as extreme weather events intensify across the Caribbean, the private sector has a critical role to play in safeguarding both natural and financial assets. Sponsoring this crucial project underscores its commitment to supporting community-led solutions to climate change and its long-term strategy of integrating environmental sustainability with economic resilience.

The bank has committed to supporting this type of community-driven project across the Caribbean, which safeguards the natural capital on which all economic prosperity depends.

Richard Ellison, Investment Manager at RF Bank & Trust (Cayman), said the bank was pleased to partner with Sustainable Cayman. “As a regional bank deeply rooted in our communities, we champion sustainability in its broadest sense: be it building lasting wealth for our clients, or pouring into environmental projects that protect and sustain the islands we call home,” he added.

The project also involves the Turtle Conservation and Education Centre, which supplied the mangrove plants. Lead Aquarist Adam Jackson said mangroves are beneficial in preventing coastal erosion and preserving fisheries. “We’re happy to have donated 30 of our mangroves to this initiative; we’re hoping it will be very successful and remain open to doing it again,” he said, adding anyone who wants to help can contact the centre via the website.

Alyssa Christian, Senior Marketing Manager at Grant Thornton, which is also supporting the project, said they were giving back to the community in a lasting way. “It’s our way of investing in home,” she added.







