Appeal launched to remove reef fish from local plates

A grouper at Eagle Ray Roundup (photo credit: Courtney Platt)

(CNS): Cayman’s reef fish, along with the coral they feed on, are in crisis, and Courtney Platt, a well-known underwater photographer and conservationist, is appealing to the community and visitors to stop eating fish caught on local reefs, especially the critically important but rapidly disappearing parrot fish, aka squabs.

“If you can afford to eat anything else, then please choose to eat anything else,” he told CNS recently when he spoke to us about the start of this campaign to remove local fish from our plates, at least until the numbers recover.

Platt, who has been documenting Cayman’s underwater world for more than four decades with iconic images, said the situation under the sea is now dire. It needs every one of us living here or visiting to think long and hard about consuming reef fish before they disappear from our waters.

Platt says this is not an alarmist position; fishermen constantly talk about how the fish have declined, a result of years of take that was simply unsustainable. If fishing what little remains continues unabated, there is no doubt that it will be gone completely in just a few years, and with it will go the coral reefs and our beautiful world-renowned beaches.

Platt said that when he first began diving in the Cayman Islands in the early 1980s, there was an abundance of fish, but a combination of factors, including overfishing, has led to a horrifying decline that will be hard to recover from. But the country must start reversing the trend.

While all the reef fish that people commonly eat, such as snapper, barracuda, triggerfish and grouper, are disappearing, the plight of the parrotfish, which is critically important to replenishing Cayman’s beaches, may be of the most concern.

Platt described one of the three main species of these fish, the blue parrotfish, as the “unicorns of the sea” because he has not seen one in many years. They have become like mythical creatures, as many people have never seen one.

Parrotfish at the Kittiwake (photo credit: Courtney Platt)

In 2015, Platt captured what is now an exceptionally rare image of three species of parrotfish that were once found in abundance in local waters, which was the last time he said he saw a blue parrotfish.

He said all parrotfish are “super important to our beaches” which are eroding due to a disasteous combination of over-development, climate change and over-fishing of parrotfish. Not everyone is aware that parrotfish literally poo sand. But their numbers are in perilous decline, and most are small because the fish are caught before they can reach maturity. As a result, the natural beach service they provide is being lost.

Facing an uphill battle to get the message out, Platt plans to begin the rounds speaking to any groups he can, from schoolrooms to churches, and anywhere else where he can bring together large groups of people, young and old, to listen to his presentation. He plans to use his extensive catalogue of beautiful images to tell the story of the decline, to explain how it can be reversed, why it should be, and above all to urge people to stop eating reef fish.

He said it was horrendous to realise how few people are aware of the problem and how little they know about how serious the decline in local fish stocks has become. While more laws restricting catch are going to be needed to make a real difference in the first instance, regardless of the law, he wants to raise awareness to such an extent that people will want, for the sake of their environment, to stop consuming the locally caught fish and eat something else instead.

A good alternative dish is lionfish, an invasive species that has become prolific, and aggressively competes for food and space with Cayman’s native fish, threatening reef biodiversity. Given how well overfishing works on decimating a species, in the case of lionfish, the goal is exactly that.

“Consumers can either be part of the problem or the solution,” Platt said as he outlined his mission to tell as many people as possible that by eating local reef fish, they will ultimately clean out the ocean, and there will be none left. “Many people, especially new residents, have a distinct lack of awareness regarding the severity of the decline. It really is very severe,” he noted.

His goal is to make everyone understand the critically low levels and to make it socially unacceptable to consume reef fish. He would like to see people not only choose to stop consuming them but also urge others to join them and spread the word to everyone.

Asking restaurants and stores to stop serving and stocking locally caught fish is a “big ask” when there is such a high demand. So Platt believes that targeting the consumer to voluntarily choose to eat anything else” will, in the end, lead to a decline in commercial fishing.

He said the depletion of the reef fish is not just about the environment; it’s about Cayman’s tourism product. The type of photographs he was once able to take of the stunning underwater world here was the reason why so many people visited Cayman in the past. Even though there are still some fish in our waters, it’s nothing compared to what there once was, and the situation is unsustainable.

Fish that live on the reef or feed on the drop-off are no longer able to come even close to reproducing at the rate needed to match what humans take, even after more than forty years of marine protections.

Platt is planning on fundraising for his campaign, but is starting with a call for volunteers to help him reach out to the community. Most important of all, he is seeking invitations to talk about the unsustainable situation we are currently in and the desperate need for people to stop consuming fish.