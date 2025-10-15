Another 10-storey hotel gets approved for 7MB

Artist’s rendition of the proposed Hyatt Centric Residences (from the website)

(CNS): The owners of what was once the site of the Treasure Island and Margaritaville resorts have been given the green light to develop another ten-storey building on Grand Cayman’s famous Seven Mile Beach. Revised plans for the $120 million project were approved at a Central Planning Authority meeting last month, paving the way for a four-star Hyatt Centric hotel with 316 bedrooms, a rooftop restaurant and a ground-floor bar-restaurant, pickleball courts, three pools and a pool bar.

The current ageing resort buildings, which had been run more recently as condo-residencies, are expected to be demolished, and work can then start on the new project, which has not been without its objections and concerns, given the proposed height. The owners had already begun selling residency units in the hotel project this summer, but given the concerns about the size, the plans were revised before the project was considered by the CPA.

Local attorney Samuel Jackson, who represented the developers, explained to the CPA that the application had been for a larger hotel, but consultation with residents in the area and government departments led to a reduction from the original proposal of 352 bedrooms to 316. But he argued that objections to the height were invalid as this was now within the standard of the development plan.

The revised plans led to numerous objections after the final plans were submitted, many of which were related to the height. But the CPA dismissed all of the objectors’ concerns, indicating that many of the most worrying among them, such as the overshadowing, blocking of sunlight and the loss of privacy for existing condos in the area, were not planning issues.

The board said the objections didn’t raise “sufficient grounds for refusing planning permission” and several of them were “not material planning considerations”.

Nevertheless, the CPA did include a requirement for turtle-friendly lighting as the hotel is close to critical nesting habitat for sea turtles. However, once the hotel is built, the problem of light coming from the hotel, given its height, is still likely to pose a disorientation threat to hatchlings.

The CPA granted an exception to the planning setbacks for the proposed pickleball courts, which breach the minimum requirement. The board justified this and claimed it was not materially detrimental to adjacent properties or public welfare.

While many remain sceptical about tall buildings, especially on Seven Mile Beach, where the skyline has changed dramatically in recent years with the continued development of ten-storey towers, the tourism department offered its support, saying that the project will revitalise an “underutilised site”.

The site, which spans almost five and a half acres, has been at the centre of several financial and legal battles in recent years after it was converted into Margaritaville and began encountering financial difficulties.

It was eventually the subject of a court-ordered sale to the tune of just $8.6 million at the end of last year after unit owners successfully filed suit against the landowners. Legal battles continue as local liquidators attempt to recover money for those who bought units at the resort but never received the agreed rent for them.