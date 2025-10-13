Angry landlord and tenant row ends in couple’s arrest

(CNS): A 45-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man were arrested following a violent altercation with their landlord at a residence on Watercourse Road in West Bay in the early hours of Saturday morning. According to police, the man reportedly brandished a machete and made threats to others, and the woman reportedly assaulted another person with an object.

The police did not say what that object was, but footage circulating on social media shows her waving what looks like a plastic broom.

Police officers who were called to the scene arrested the woman on suspicion of assault ABH and damage to property, and the man on suspicion of making threats to kill and causing fear or provocation of violence. The matter is currently under investigation.