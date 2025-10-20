Anglin: Too late to cut ‘grandiose’ Brac school tab

Deputy LOO Kenneth Bryan challenges the education minister, with Roy Tatum MP, who asked the parliamentary question, behind him

(CNS): Even after cutting over CI$6 million from the CI$60 million tab for the new Cayman Brac high school, the project still doesn’t present value for money for the public purse, Education Minister Rolston Anglin has said. With implied criticism of the project approved by the former administration, he told his parliamentary colleagues on Friday that when he took up office in April, it had been too late to change most of the plans or design because so much work had already been started and a lot of materials had been purchased.

Answering questions from the opposition on Friday, and in yet another testy exchange with Deputy Opposition Leader Kenneth Bryan (GTC), Anglin made it clear that his hands had been tied by the decisions made by the UPM administration, and he would never have approved the same plan.

Roy Tatum (RED) asked Anglin about the NCFC government’s assessment of the value-for-money and long-term benefits of the new school, the changes made to the original plans, and how the revised project would deliver the full educational and community benefits originally intended.

In his official answer, Anglin explained that the large gym was a “major cost” driver, as the previous administration had placed an emphasis on sports tourism and multi-purpose community use. But with the NCFC’s shift in focus toward fiscal responsibility, the ministry carried out a value-engineering and descoping exercise.

This concluded that they could save money by removing the gym without impacting the learning provision, especially as there is a multi-purpose hall very nearby available for indoor physical education, large events and examinations.

Anglin said the revised project achieves better value by delivering an educational facility that will meet and exceed the needs of the Cayman Brac community.

“From a value-for-money perspective, however, the assessment of the new Cayman Brac High School project indicates that, based on cost metrics… it does not represent good value for money when compared to comparable facilities constructed within the private sector,” Anglin told his colleagues in parliament.

He noted that new buildings alone don’t directly raise educational standards. “When assessing value for money, one must compare what has been spent to achieve a particular outcome versus what could have been spent to achieve the same outcome,” the minister added.

He said the opportunities to change the plans came long before he took office, so getting better value for money on the project was difficult. Bryan asked whose perspective it was that the school did not represent value for money, and Anglin responded that it was based on “the numbers”.

But Bryan pressed the point, as he tried to find a conflict between the technical advice given to the UPM Cabinet, of which he was a part, and the current technical advisers. This fuelled a testy exchange that led Anglin to say that if he had been minister at the time, he would not have approved the business documents that triggered the school project.

While noting that there was no argument that Cayman Brac needed a new school, he said substantial design changes would have reduced its cost. “As a steward of the public purse, I would not have approved that business and the design to go with it,” he added.

Bryan continued to defend the decision of the last government and its premier, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, who was not there “to defend herself”, and implied that the technical team had given them different technical advice.

Anglin stated that ministers should not be mindless beings who get technical advice and then just take it. He said the design specifications and what the technical committee wanted in the school had driven up the price tag.

He spoke about excessive spending on education facilities in the past that had been too “grandiose”, except for the schools that were built and renovated during his last time as education minister.