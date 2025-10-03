65% of CIG revenue now dependent on financial sector
(CNS): Government revenue from the financial services sector, both direct and indirect, now makes up almost two-thirds of public revenue, having increased by 38% over the last five years, according to a report commissioned by Cayman Finance. However, the research that this revenue could be even higher if a focused package of reforms was rolled out to support the industry.
Without reforms, costly work permits and high living expenses could drive business in the industry to outsource more jobs, since parts of the sector are becoming ‘jurisdiction neutral’. This puts Cayman at risk of becoming a jobless revenue centre, which would lead to a decline in government revenue.
The report by Capital Economics also point to the “burdensome regulatory requirements”, which were cited as the most significant issue affecting their outlook by most of the Cayman-based firms that took part in the surveys that helped shape the report.
Friction or delays in government services as well as the lack of availability of skilled talent were also seen as barriers to growth. However, the report found that with continuous improvements to the Cayman Islands’ regulatory framework, increases in government funding and productive investments in new technologies, the financial services industry here will thrive.
“Streamlined compliance coupled with progressive immigration policies attracts global talent, while investment in local talent sees more Caymanians enter the sector, solidifying the Cayman Islands as the jurisdiction of choice for complex, high-value financial structures,” the analysts stated, adding that industry growth would offset any GDP per capita decline and support growing government revenue.
The report found that the right support, innovation in regulation and government services, increased investment in promotion and better access to talent could unlock 40% growth in the financial services industry over the next decade. In the best case scenario, government revenues could increase by CI$60 million over the next ten years, as around 2,000 jobs were added to the employment market.
Alexandra Dreisin, an economist at Capital Economics and one of the authors of the report, said the modelling shows that a targeted package of practical reforms could lift financial services growth from 1.8% to 3% annually over the next decade.
“That difference compounds to roughly CI$425 million more output by 2035, alongside additional jobs for Caymanians and around CI$60 million in extra government revenue,” she said. “Importantly, these gains come from doing existing things better, streamlining regulation, digitising key public services, investing in promotion, and improving access to critical skills, while maintaining Cayman’s strong international standards.”
The report forecasts significant benefits to the Cayman economy based on improvements in four areas. The first is regulatory innovation. Cayman’s high international standards should be maintained, while applying a proportionate, risk-based approach, with clearer guidance and pragmatic supervision, so that firms can comply more easily and regulators can focus resources where they matter most.
The second area is enhanced digital infrastructure for government services. The report proposes accelerating the digitisation and automation across registries and regulatory systems. Faster, more predictable service would improve the client experience, free up capacity in government, and reduce costs and uncertainty for businesses.
The third area where there should be improvements is investment in promotion. The report found that scaling up the promotion of Cayman’s financial services sector to levels comparable with rival offshore finance centres would enable firms to sustain business development, deepen relationships with global investors and intermediaries, and ensure Cayman’s strengths remain front-of-mind in competitive mandates.
The fourth area is the development of Caymanian talent, alongside faster and more efficient immigration processing for highly specialised professionals not available locally. The report suggests there should be improved public-private collaboration on scholarship programmes, apprenticeships and career pathways for Caymanians.
It also recommends streamlining and digitising the work permit application process and offering greater residency certainty for critical roles.
Cayman Finance CEO Steve McIntosh said the financial industry is the backbone of the economy and public finances. “These findings make a compelling case that investment in the right areas can unlock huge opportunities for the country. Our vision is a financial services industry that is thriving and supporting the community to its full potential. We look forward to working with Premier Ebanks and his government to achieve it.”
His comments were echoed by Cayman Finance Board Chair Conor O’Dea, who said the financial services industry had always thrived when government and industry work together.
“This report shows that with the right reforms — modern regulation, investment in technology, efficient government services and access to skilled talent — we can secure another decade of growth. By potentially adding up to CI$60 million to government revenues by 2035, these improvements represent a win for everyone. This is a moment to double down on our partnership and ensure Cayman remains a world leader in financial services,” he added.
See the full report below or in the CNS Library.
And?
The financial sector was built by Seamen, then by masterful moves like pegging the CI to US$ were set in the early 1970s.
I worked with Messrs Vassel, Jim, Haig etc ..
But now men of that backbone are gone, so the beneficiaries who fled Bahamas and others since Try to now say they are the Goose and the Golden Egg too!!?
No sir.
Cayman is Both!
Shush and enjoy your dividends.
And allow the citizens to enjoy the work of their forebearers.
I don’t really care about these numbers as they do not come as a surprise to me. My issue is that CIG continues to expand spending to match any growth in fee revenue and to make it worse it is not the FS workers that are the drain on the system.
Wait what? You need to look after the golden goose? You can’t just squeeze it harder and harder to get more eggs?
Wait till AI destroys all these industries. Cayman can’t survive without the off shore business.
‘Caymanian’ and not companion.
It’s either nurture it of drive it out of existence and go back to selling turtles and rope. I don’t think any of those commodities are particularly lucrative these days.
If the government bring in the 2 year off island residency rule. I know for a fact a large accountancy firm on island will move 95 percent of their staff ( about 250 employees) to cheaper and more business friendly off shore locations.
You can only Tax and make the island less attractive for employees and employers so much.
Be careful what you wish for Cayman
250 employees, eh? Then said company must have a Business Staffing Plan the main feature of which is to train qualified Caymanians for career advancement in exchange for work permits. Has said company been keeping their side of the bargain, or recruitment companies have been telling immigration for years that there are no qualified Caymanians to take up such roles as they apply for work permits over and over?🤨
We train ALL the decent Caymanian applicants we can get. THERE ARE NOT ENOUGH OF YOU. The island is too small. That is NOT OUR FAULT.
A certain amount of training is reasonable, and we are already doing this.
We cannot however hire EVERY Caymanian for EVERY job. Companies in Cayman, including accountancy firms, CAN NOT train ENOUGH people to be internationally competitive (and your MLAs are lying to you by demanding that they can). Employers need people with the right:
1. Qualifications. The baseline for your CV to be considered, but not enough in itself to warrant even an interview.
2. Overseas experience. For certain job, clients demand it.
3. Aptitude. We can’t fix stupid. This doesn’t mean everyone: we have many excellent Caymanians. But it does mean SOME Caymanians (and the expat applicants who we reject too).
4. Attitude. We can’t fix lazy or entitled. Again, this doesn’t mean everyone: we have many excellent Caymanians. But it does mean SOME Caymanians.
Often, employers can’t train ANY of those. It’s nonsense.
Having this provision in the law is unfair to Caymanians, whose expectations are unrealistically raised. It’s like MLAs legislating to mandate that Caymanians can fly:
“Upon attainment of the eighteenth anniversary of birth, every individual possessing Caymanian status ipso jure shall, without further act, deed, or ministerial intervention, be deemed to have acquired, vested and perfected in their corporeal person a pair of functional, flight-capable appendages (“wings”), and shall thenceforth be empowered, authorised and entitled to ambulatorily depart from the earth’s surface by means of self-propelled aerial locomotion, notwithstanding any common law, statutory, physical, biological or metaphysical impediment to the contrary.”
You can legislate to make all Caymanians fly, but that still doesn’t make it realistic. MANY/MOST Caymanians will succeed on their merits, but SOME will not, and the latter cannot reasonably throw tantrums and then expect to be treated with anything other than undisguised contempt.
Gross Balogna
You train a selective few who are kids of golf and club buddies!
Those pesky expats!
2/3 of the financial services industry is companion so I’m not sure what you’re talking about expats. I’m just so glad that firms that cayman finance or putting the effort to bringing the proper data to light because many onions are not aware of the value of financial services.
Who do you think is paying for a new schools new roads and healthcare for Caymanians? It’s certainly not the tourism ministry. It’s certainly not taxes to our incomes. Cayman needs to wake up and realize that we need financial services, and we also need our people employed in important roles within financial services.
I believe 10:53am was being sarcastic
Where’s the lol button