Young female leaders to add Cayman voices to CARICOM

Danielle Seales (left) and Ashley Gooden

(CNS): Primary School teacher Ashley Gooden (23) and Department of Environment intern Danielle Seales (24) have been selected as the new Female CARICOM Youth Ambassadors (CYAs) 2025-2027 and will represent the Cayman Islands at the regional table. As a British Overseas Territory, Cayman is not a full member of the economic trading block, but there have been increasing calls for these islands to work more closely with our Caribbean neighbours.

The ambassador roles provide the Cayman Islands with an opportunity to contribute to the regional agendas and to share the unique circumstances that impact Cayman’s youth.

Across the region, governments of member and associate states appoint young ambassadors to represent their nations. In the Cayman Islands, this process is undertaken by the Youth Services Unit (YSU). Appointed CYAs are tasked with educating their peers on local and regional youth priorities established by the CARICOM Secretariat and their respective ministry responsible for youth.

Cayman’s ambassadors will be engaged at local and international dialogues, events and in other civic spaces. Gooden (Female CYA) and Seales (Alternate Female CYA), both former Proud of Them honourees, have been selected to join the national CYA cohort, which currently consists of two male counterparts: D’Vonte Joseph (Male CYA) and Diarra Hoyte (Alternate Male CYA).

Gooden, a recently qualified primary school teacher with a master’s degree from University College London, said she is passionate about youth mentorship and inclusion, and served as a diversity and inclusion officer during her undergraduate studies. She aims to inspire Caymanian youth to pursue dynamic opportunities for growth.

“I am proud to help bring new voices to the table that will impact youth policies,” said Gooden. “I look forward to addressing concerns around education, mental health, third spaces and more. Our young people are resilient and vocal. They should have every opportunity to be part of the solution.”

As a DoE intern, Danielle “Dani” Seales researches climate policy, sea turtle nesting and other concerns affecting the islands’ ecosystem. She holds an MSc in Marine Environmental Management from the University of Exeter and has long been involved in youth leadership and environmental advocacy.

“Youth-led projects and perspectives need to be prioritised,” said Seales. “Being a youth ambassador with Sustainable Cayman and having represented Cayman at COP28 has shown me that youth have solutions, but they need a seat at the table, locally and internationally.”

Youth Minister Isaac Rankine said the country was proud to see these new ambassadors preparing to make a positive impact in the youth development landscape.

“Ms Gooden is a passionate advocate for education and inclusion, while Ms Seales is a strong voice in environmental spaces. I am confident that their term will lead to valuable insights while ensuring that youth voices are heard in shaping Cayman’s future,” he added.