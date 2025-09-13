Young Caymanians show greater interest in hospitality jobs

WORC staff talk to job seekers at the Tourism and Hospitality Open House (photo credit: CIG)

(CNS): Tourism sector employers appeared optimistic last week when they attended the two-day open house, hosted by the employment ministry, WORC and CITA, after hundreds of young people turned up to find out about careers in hospitality. Several employers who were at the event told CNS they were impressed by the “talent and enthusiasm” of the high school, college and university graduates, who are showing a greater interest in the sector than in previous years.

Over three hundred people attended the Tourism and Hospitality Open House on Monday and Tuesday, 8-9 September, at the Marriott Resort, where they engaged with 32 businesses from across the industry, including hotels, watersports operators, restaurants, condominiums, and event planning companies — all actively recruiting for open positions.

Caymanian Employment Minister Michael Myles said the event demonstrated the government’s commitment to creating meaningful opportunities within one of Cayman’s most vital sectors.

“While I am thrilled to see so many talented individuals connecting with employers and exploring career pathways, the true measure of success will not only be the number of attendees, it will be how many Caymanians gain employment, receive training and are promoted as a result of this initiative,” Myles said.

“Our goal is long-term success and growth for our people, and this event is one step forward in making that a reality. Events like this are possible only through strong partnerships between the public and private sectors. We look forward to building on this success and continuing to provide opportunities for Caymanians to thrive,” he added.

WORC Director Jeremy Scott said the turnout was proof that there is a strong interest and passion among Caymanians to be part of this industry, and WORC was proud to host the initiative to connect Caymanian job seekers directly with employers who are actively hiring.

Some of those employers told CNS they were surprised by the “great turnout” and the “talent that is out there”, and several said they are willing in many cases to take on enthusiastic people with no experience and train them on the job.

The week before the event, 87 Caymanian job seekers who were already clients of WORC and identified as ready for immediate employment benefited from an added service by receiving pre-interview screenings with One GT and Grand Hyatt for upcoming positions that will be available when those new hotels open.

Each day began with a presentation by CITA showcasing career pathways and salary expectations. The presentation also included Caymanians currently in the industry sharing their success stories. The afternoon allowed for those in attendance to network and meet directly with employers eager to hire local talent.