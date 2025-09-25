Woman robbed of payroll cash by armed men

(CNS): A woman was robbed of an undisclosed but reportedly large quantity of cash on Friday afternoon while sitting in a parked vehicle on Barcadere Drive, George Town, the police have said. At about 4:30pm, two masked men, both carrying firearms, approached the car she was in and grabbed the money, which had been recently collected to pay staff, as well as a handbag containing personal items. The men fled the scene in a Honda Fit with no licence plates.

No shots were fired, and no one was physically injured during the incident. The police conducted an immediate search of the location and the surrounding areas, but no one has been arrested. One of the suspects was about 5’5″ and of medium build.

The RCIPS is urging business owners to review their security measures in the wake of several recent staff payroll robberies, and suggest that employers switch to cheques, direct deposits or electronic transfers where possible and limit the amount of cash they have on hand at any one time.

The police also suggest varying payment days and changing routes when transporting cash, and installing surveillance systems on job sites and offices.

Business owners who feel their business may be at risk of this kind of incident are encouraged to call the RCIPS Community Policing Unit at 949-4222 to find out more about how to protect themselves, their staff and their business.

Anyone who witnessed this latest robbery or has any information about the matter is asked to call George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.