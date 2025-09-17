Whittaker elected CIFA president for third time

Alfredo Whittaker (from social media)

(CNS): Alfredo Whittaker has been re-elected as president of the Cayman Islands Football Association after he was unchallenged for the post at the 59th Annual General Meeting last Saturday, 13 September. This will be Whittaker’s third term at the helm of the local association. Dion Brandon was re-elected as Vice President, and Jennifer Powery was re-elected as Deputy General Secretary.

Whittaker said he was humbled by the confidence members had placed in the executive team to continue leading Cayman football.

“We have made important strides in recent years, but there is still much work to be done. Together, with the support of our clubs, referees, coaches and players, we will continue to grow the game at every level and ensure that football in the Cayman Islands remains strong for generations to come,” he said.

Although Whittaker’s time at the top has not been plain sailing, officials confirmed that there were no other nominees for the presidency.

In May 2021, CIFA and Whittaker were found guilty of misconduct and neglecting to provide the required safeguards for the health and safety of players. The association was fined around US$55,650, and Whittaker was “banned from exercising any official activity in connection with the national-team competition matches of the CIFA for six months”.

Nevertheless, Whittaker managed to re-secure government funding for CIFA which was lost as a result of its long trials and tribulations following the arrest and ultimate conviction of former CIFA and CONCACAF president Jeff Webb.

During the recent AGM, members had the opportunity to discuss development initiatives and receive updates on CIFA’s ongoing programmes, competitions and grassroots efforts.

“CIFA remains committed to strengthening Cayman football through investment in youth development, coaching education, referee advancement and community engagement,” spokesperson for CIFA stated in a release announcing the details of the re-election of the leadership team.