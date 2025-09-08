West Bay man shot security guard for no reason

Courthouse in George Town

(CNS): A West Bay man has been jailed for eleven years and four months in relation to the possession of an unlicensed gun that he used to shoot a security guard at a construction site in the district in the early morning hours of Saturday, 22 February. The guard was hit in the ankle and foot as he ran away. Javon Antonio Johnson (23) pleaded guilty, but didn’t give any reason why he had fired the weapon at the guard.

Shortly after the shooting, officers on patrol had stopped him for suspected traffic offences, and he had told them, without solicitation, that he was the one who had “bust them shots”.

When Johnson appeared in court on Friday via Zoom from HMP Northward, the acting judge, Ben Tonner, handed him the lengthy prison term. He noted various aggravating factors relating to the case, including the apparent lack of motivation for shooting an unarmed man who was doing his job at a construction site.

Johnson had told police that he had been in possession of the gun for about a year, but he did not have it when he was arrested and it has never been recovered. Johnson said he had the gun for protection, but he did not say where he had obtained it or what he had done with it.

During an interview with the probation service, he was unable to explain why he had gone to the construction site or why he had fired at the guard who was running away.

Johnson also rejected the idea that shooting the victim was serious, saying that he had only been hit in the leg — a position that social workers said illustrated a lack of remorse for his crime. They also warned that he was at high risk of reoffending.

While Johnson has a very long criminal history, having been in the justice system since he was 14 years old, Justice Tonner observed that this was his first very serious offence. The judge told him that he was going to serve a lengthy sentence for a serious offence committed “without any reason”, but noted that he was still a young man and that when he was released, he had a chance “to choose a different path”.

The court heard that the victim had lost his job as a result of his injuries and has since returned to Jamaica, where he is still struggling to find work because of the long-term impact of the gunshot wounds to his leg and foot. In a victim impact report, he spoke of the trauma he has suffered both physically and psychologically and how he lives life looking over his shoulder.