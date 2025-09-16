Weekend of crash, bang, wallop on Cayman’s roads

Accident outside Foster’s in West Bay on Saturday (photo credit: @everythin345)

(CNS): Police officers responded to 37 reports of collisions on Cayman’s roads between Friday and Sunday, with the vast majority taking place in George Town. However, an RCIPS spokesperson said they were not aware of any very serious collisions during this period, apart from the fatal collision involving a pedestrian and one involving a police vehicle.

As the chaos on the roads of Grand Cayman continues, the RCIPS road safety campaign, Phase 2 of Operation Clyro, which began on Monday, appears to be much needed. The campaign is set to run until Monday, 29 September.

The operation aims to discourage poor driving behaviour by increasing enforcement in key areas of concern: speeding, driving under the influence and distracted/inconsiderate driving, police said before it began.

During this phase of the operation, the RCIPS will also be collaborating with the Department of Vehicle and Driver’s Licensing (DVDL) to target people driving vehicles that do not have current registration and insurance documents.

Anyone driving with documents that may be out of date is encouraged to present themselves to DVDL and rectify that issue as soon as possible to avoid prosecution.