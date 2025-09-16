Weekend of crash, bang, wallop on Cayman’s roads
(CNS): Police officers responded to 37 reports of collisions on Cayman’s roads between Friday and Sunday, with the vast majority taking place in George Town. However, an RCIPS spokesperson said they were not aware of any very serious collisions during this period, apart from the fatal collision involving a pedestrian and one involving a police vehicle.
As the chaos on the roads of Grand Cayman continues, the RCIPS road safety campaign, Phase 2 of Operation Clyro, which began on Monday, appears to be much needed. The campaign is set to run until Monday, 29 September.
The operation aims to discourage poor driving behaviour by increasing enforcement in key areas of concern: speeding, driving under the influence and distracted/inconsiderate driving, police said before it began.
During this phase of the operation, the RCIPS will also be collaborating with the Department of Vehicle and Driver’s Licensing (DVDL) to target people driving vehicles that do not have current registration and insurance documents.
Anyone driving with documents that may be out of date is encouraged to present themselves to DVDL and rectify that issue as soon as possible to avoid prosecution.
My car is out of licensing, but still inspected for another 2 months. It’s fully insured.
If I’m ticketed due to the stupid non-aligning 12/14 month expirations, I’ll be annoyed. More so, knowing how many heaps of garbage are driven here on the daily.
I was behind a small black pickup a couple of days ago. It was so bent, you could see all 4 wheels when directly in front/behind it.
RCIPS: Apart from one motorbike that ran into one of our police cars, sending the 2 occupants go flying across the road, and the one drunk driver mowing down someone on SMB, there isnt anything serious to report.
If two RCIPS officers are tasked with ticketing at the intersection of Aspiration Drive and Fairbanks Road, a Three-Way stop, CIG would be loaded with cash!!
Daily, hundreds of drivers pass through the intersection without stopping.
That intersection has a high volume of traffic and pedestrians.
It should be a mini roundabout, with pavements and at least one crossing.
Speed cameras and automated ticketing/consistent enforcement would solve it all. It is all so easily within reach – but no. The RCIP seemingly refuses to do what is needed and then complains about a lack of resources. This does not need more policing. It just needs smarter policing.
How about operation “Yellow Plates” guaranteed these drivers have no insurance and out of date registrations.
Still waiting for RCIPS traffic division to declare “Operation 24/7/365”. Why is this too long in the coming?