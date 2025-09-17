UK’s OT minister to visit the Cayman Islands

Stephen Doughty

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has announced that the UK’s minister responsible for the overseas territories, Stephen Doughty, will visit the Cayman Islands from 21 to 23 September. Premier André Ebanks, who was the CI Representative to the UK and Europe from 2019 to 2021, said, “Minister Doughty and I have known one another for several years in various capacities, and our discussions have always been mutually respectful, balanced and insightful.”

He added that he looked forward to “similarly productive outcomes” from Doughty’s first visit to this territory.

A government release said the visit will focus on “Britain’s enduring partnership with Cayman and future development of the relationship”. During the visit, Doughty will meet with the premier and other members of the National Coalition For Caymanians government, as well as Opposition Leader Joey Hew.

He will also view a disaster preparation demonstration organised by Hazard Management Cayman Islands and the Cayman Islands Regiment, and host a meeting with representatives of the RCIPS, the Cayman Islands Coast Guard, Customs and Border Control, and Northward Prison to discuss the security challenges facing the islands.

Other activities include an excursion with the CICG and the Department of Environment to discuss marine protections, a meeting with financial services representatives, and attendance at a reception being hosted by the CIG at Hotel Indigo, which will include youth representatives from different fields of community action.

Commenting on the visit, Governor Jane Owen said, “I am greatly looking forward to welcoming Minister Doughty on his first visit to the Cayman Islands as our Minister for the Overseas Territories. I am also looking forward to meaningful discussions on security, economy, finance and the environment.”

Minister Doughty is the Member of Parliament for Cardiff South and Penarth, a constituency he has represented since 2012. He has been Minister of State for Europe, North America and the Overseas Territories since July 2024.