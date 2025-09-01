Two more cops assaulted during arrests

Bodden Town Police Station

(CNS): A 31-year-old man from Bodden Town was arrested over the weekend after he punched a police officer who was stopping him from driving after he was found drunk, sitting inside a car with his engine running on a George Town street. And on Tuesday night, an officer was kicked in the stomach by a woman who was trying to stop the police from arresting a wanted man in Bodden Town.

Police Commissioner Kurt Walton recently noted that there has been a notable increase in violence against officers in the course of their work.

Following these two further incidents, the public was warned that it is a criminal offence to obstruct or assault officers in the execution of their duties. Such behaviour will not be tolerated and will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law.

The first incident happened around 2:30am on Saturday after officers on patrol came across a vehicle parked on Shedden Road. They saw a man who appeared to be distressed inside and were concerned for his well-being, the RCIPS said. The officers spoke with the man, who got out of the car, and after a brief interaction, they noted that he was intoxicated while being in charge of a vehicle.

As they spoke with him, he tried to get back in the vehicle, but he was stopped by the officers because he was drunk. However, the man began to struggle and punched one of the officers in the face, causing him injury. He was then arrested on suspicion of assaulting police, threats to kill, being in charge of a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and disorderly conduct at a police station. He remains in custody pending further investigation.

Earlier in the week, around 11:10pm on Tuesday, police responding to a noise complaint on Doubletree Lane in Bodden Town came across a wanted man. The officers approached to make an arrest, but other people at the location began to behave aggressively, and one woman physically attempted to prevent the officers from carrying out the arrest.

The officers separated the two and successfully arrested the wanted man. However, the woman began to aggressively resist arrest, and a struggle ensued between her and a female officer, during which the woman kicked the officer in her abdomen. Other officers intervened, and the woman was successfully arrested. The police officer was treated in hospital and has since been discharged.

The wanted man, age 29, who is residing in Bodden Town, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and common assault in relation to a previous matter, and has since been formally charged. The woman, age 38, also living in Bodden Town, was arrested for obstructing and assaulting police.



