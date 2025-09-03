Teenager arrested over stolen e-bikes found in bush

(CNS): A 17-year-old boy from George Town was arrested last Thursday night after police found him in a wooded area near Grand Harbour with a number of electric bikes believed to be stolen that were partially hidden in vegetation. Police were responding to a report of suspicious activity at a nearby residential complex, where a man had been seen tampering with bicycles. When police came across the suspect, they arrested him on suspicion of handling stolen goods, and the bikes were seized.

Early the next day, two reports were made to the police that electronic bikes had been stolen. Officers checked the recovered bikes and found that two of them were the reported stolen e-bikes. They were processed and handed over to the owners. The matter remains under investigation.