Teenager arrested over stolen e-bikes found in bush
(CNS): A 17-year-old boy from George Town was arrested last Thursday night after police found him in a wooded area near Grand Harbour with a number of electric bikes believed to be stolen that were partially hidden in vegetation. Police were responding to a report of suspicious activity at a nearby residential complex, where a man had been seen tampering with bicycles. When police came across the suspect, they arrested him on suspicion of handling stolen goods, and the bikes were seized.
Early the next day, two reports were made to the police that electronic bikes had been stolen. Officers checked the recovered bikes and found that two of them were the reported stolen e-bikes. They were processed and handed over to the owners. The matter remains under investigation.
Another future unemployable strikes again!
I know that in the big scheme of things, an e-bike or similar, this is small fry. However, as a method of transportation, cars, bicycles, e-bikes, and motorbikes, are cherished personal items. That means that if I catch someone trying to steal such as the above that belongs to me, I will probably go above and beyond what is necessary, to the detriment of the would-be thief’s health.
I have no sympathy for anyone, of any age, who steals this kind of stuff. I honestly hope for the worst kind of outcomes for the perpetrators. Utter scum.
Are they licensed and insured? If not, they need to stay off the public roads.