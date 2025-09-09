Suspects face charges of assault, abduction

(CNS): Two men arrested last week for a list of offences following a raid at a house in Windsor Park, George Town, were due in court on Monday, facing charges relating to an incident that happened earlier this year, police have said. The unnamed men, ages 44 and 46, are facing charges of assault ABH, abduction, conspiracy to abduct and carrying an offensive weapon. Police said this followed a dispute with the two men and a victim, whom they knew, who was forced to another location, where he was assaulted.

During this week’s raid, police were looking for a firearm that may have been used in that assault, but no guns were found during the bust. However, they did find various stolen goods. These included a large quantity of fish, which police said had been taken during a burglary, and jewellery taken during a recent robbery. Police also seized an undisclosed quantity of ganja and drug paraphernalia, along with cash.

These matters remain under investigation, the RCIPS said.