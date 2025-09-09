Suspected drunk driver arrested for drug dealing

(CNS): Police found and seized an undisclosed quantity of cash and cocaine from a woman who was stopped on Godfrey Nixon Way in George Town, driving on the wrong side of the road at around midnight on Saturday. When officers spoke to the 47-year-old woman, she appeared intoxicated and was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

A breath test found that she was well over the limit with a result of 0.314%. The police officers searched the woman and found cash and multiple packages of suspected cocaine.

The RCIPS did not say how much cash or how much cocaine was seized, but the woman was arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of cocaine, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.