Suspect charged with robbery, wounding and illegal gun

(CNS): A 34-year-old West Bay resident, who was apprehended following a police chase on Sunday, is expected in court tomorrow facing a long list of crimes. The as yet unidentified man has been charged with attempted robbery, wounding with intent and possession of a firearm with intent in relation to a violent mugging on 16 September in George Town, in which the victim was shot in the leg. The suspect has also been arrested in relation to drug possession and his efforts to evade arrest.

Last Tuesday night, police officers spotted the man who was wanted in relation to the mugging on School Road driving a vehicle on Frank Sound Road, North Side. According to a press release from the RCIPS, the officers activated flashing lights and sirens to get the suspect to pull over, but he continued driving, travelling west along Bodden Town Road, and was seen throwing items from the vehicle. At one point, the car collided with a police vehicle, causing minor damage.

He eventually stopped the car, jumped out and attempted to flee from the police on foot. However, he was detained and taken into custody. When police searched him, they found an undisclosed quantity of suspected ganja along with drug paraphernalia. The officers also found the items they allege he had thrown from the vehicle, which were found to be packages containing a large quantity of suspected ganja.

A later search at his home also turned up more ganja and an undisclosed amount of cash.