Stolen vehicle and two jet skis set on fire

Stolen car set ablaze (photo from @everythin345)

(CNS): The RCIPS opened two investigations into separate cases of arson this week after a stolen Honda CR-V was set ablaze on Monday in George Town and two jet skis were torched in West Bay yesterday. According to a release, the car fire took place on Linwood Street at around 8:15am Monday. The Cayman Islands Fire Service arrived and extinguished the blaze, in which no one was hurt and no other property was damaged.

The fire in West Bay happened on Parkview Crescent around 1:00pm on Tuesday. The owner was able to extinguish the fire before fire crews arrived, but other jet skis at the location received minor damage. However, no one was injured.

Fire officers have determined both fires appear to have been deliberately set and are being investigated by the police.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, or have any information related to either blaze is asked to call 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com