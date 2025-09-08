Solar canopy could make EWA economically viable

Example of solar panels above a road

(CNS): During the planning stage of the East-West Arterial Road extension, the National Roads Authority and the consultants who conducted the environmental impact assessment explored the idea of including a solar panel canopy over the highway. According to the findings of the Environmental Assessment Board (EAB), which oversaw that process, the benefits of the solar panel canopy were so great that it became a major factor in determining value for money in the Cost-Benefit Analysis.

A solar panel canopy could be constructed as a separate project or as part of the solar bids that are currently being submitted to OfReg in response to its recent invitation to supply more than 22.5MW of green power.

However, at this stage, there is no sign that the potential savings in power costs and the reduction in carbon emissions will persuade the government to pursue incorporating it into the EWA project.

In a recent letter to Sustainability Minister Kathy Ebanks-Wilks, the National Conservation Council outlined the cost and environmental benefits of a solar array along the road. The NCC pointed out that the construction of the EWA is estimated to produce 203,930 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent due to the removal of peat and wetland habitat. ​

The solar panel canopy was explored as a mitigation measure for these emissions. ​However, the NCC noted that because this is outside the ambit of the NRA, it is very unlikely to be delivered as part of the road project, which significantly lessens the potential benefits of the controversial highway.

In the Cost-Benefit Analysis, the consultants found that the solar array could save around $82 million in electricity cost during the first year and $118 million in carbon emissions savings, while the project itself was expected to cost just over $36 million.

Sacha Tibbetts, CUC VP Customer Service and Technology, recently told CNS that a solar canopy was a viable option for Grand Cayman, offering suitable, affordable land for solar arrays to help reach the Cayman Islands’ ambitious targets for renewable power in the coming years and shift from a dependency on diesel to green sources of electricity.