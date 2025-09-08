Solar canopy could make EWA economically viable
(CNS): During the planning stage of the East-West Arterial Road extension, the National Roads Authority and the consultants who conducted the environmental impact assessment explored the idea of including a solar panel canopy over the highway. According to the findings of the Environmental Assessment Board (EAB), which oversaw that process, the benefits of the solar panel canopy were so great that it became a major factor in determining value for money in the Cost-Benefit Analysis.
A solar panel canopy could be constructed as a separate project or as part of the solar bids that are currently being submitted to OfReg in response to its recent invitation to supply more than 22.5MW of green power.
However, at this stage, there is no sign that the potential savings in power costs and the reduction in carbon emissions will persuade the government to pursue incorporating it into the EWA project.
In a recent letter to Sustainability Minister Kathy Ebanks-Wilks, the National Conservation Council outlined the cost and environmental benefits of a solar array along the road. The NCC pointed out that the construction of the EWA is estimated to produce 203,930 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent due to the removal of peat and wetland habitat.
The solar panel canopy was explored as a mitigation measure for these emissions. However, the NCC noted that because this is outside the ambit of the NRA, it is very unlikely to be delivered as part of the road project, which significantly lessens the potential benefits of the controversial highway.
In the Cost-Benefit Analysis, the consultants found that the solar array could save around $82 million in electricity cost during the first year and $118 million in carbon emissions savings, while the project itself was expected to cost just over $36 million.
Sacha Tibbetts, CUC VP Customer Service and Technology, recently told CNS that a solar canopy was a viable option for Grand Cayman, offering suitable, affordable land for solar arrays to help reach the Cayman Islands’ ambitious targets for renewable power in the coming years and shift from a dependency on diesel to green sources of electricity.
Good. Put some over Linford Pierson Hwy so we can get hot dogs at Jose’s. or.jot.
Over east west road is best, so the Crabs and hickatees can climb OVER to go spawn their eggs. Culverts under would be too obvious.
plant more trees
…and now for further “news” in Alice-In-Wonderland-Land….
# CI Government cut public expenditure to stop all waste/incompetence/vanity projects
# CI Civil Service departments all received clean audits
# CI Government actually implemented the findings of an Auditor General’s Report.
And that’s a good night from me.
Stupid idea to put over a road, imagine one bad car crash, not only the safety concerns but the monetary damage + how much more difficult it’d be to reopen the road.
And what happens when a hurricane comes in?
These are the Chinese made solar, right? What other ways are they thinking up to waste money? Are they going to install windmills, as well? Mind you, all this is being done in a hurricane zone. Ahhh boiii, the globalist!!
don’t let the 4 years pass without this happening. be the government of action.
and these are hurricane resistant, obviously
Hurricane risk affects all types of solar, but look at the payback period – less than 12 months. Or lets just bury our heads in the sand and keep burning diesel. Not forgetting that all our power is carried on above ground transmission lines as well.
Probably poached an idea from a jurisdiction with no major weather events, ever. Same as the floating cruise pier installed in protected fjords of Scandinavia touted as being an ideal solution two decades ago. The cost of the steel reinforced structure will be prohibitive. And where did the $36M cost come from? Are they planning to only do a token 1/4 mile?
Lol
Great idea. 100% But they will not do it.
Firstly, for Sacha to be saying that solar owned by someone other than CUC is a good and viable option means he knows it’s not happening. CUC does not want any solar in Cayman that they do not own.
So unless CUC is going to get the ownership of this array, they will not support it. And if they don’t support it, then it won’t happen – just like all the other consumer owned renewables that they’ve stifled for decades.
Please don’t encourage our government to waste money! a great idea till they start turning up on politician homes and their minions houses.
So laughable- maybe under a different government they would have pushed building a road to supply CUC with infrastructure to sell us our own solar energy.
Again and again we have been told we would be able to meet a large portion of our renewable energy targets by utilising existing roof structures that meet compliance codes. Let’s just get on with a roofing plan and better plan pricing instead of these fantasies and distractions.
Solar Canopies are a wonderful idea. Government should start with covering their own car-parks with them – and then, working with CUC – expand across private car-parks and roads.
Yes, put them everywhere…PLEASE! Seriously, this is a no-brainer.
Put them on land that is already dead! DO NOT CLEAR ANY NEW LAND FOR SOLAR!!!
No need to give a monopoly to CUC. Government should allow private firms to get in on this.